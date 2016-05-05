13 kitchen trends of 2016 you need to know about

2016 is the year of integrated solutions and what better room to put them into practice than your kitchen? The one space in your home where functionality rules supreme, aesthetics have always been an added bonus in your food prep area, but now is the time to start combining the two seamlessly.

From space-saving solutions through to must have appliances, sit back and relax while we tell you about all the biggest trends for kitchens this year. You never know, you might already be at the cutting edge of fashion!