Eureka moments for your small home

More often than not we've noticed that people are a little disappointed if they have a smaller home. We say that there is nothing wrong with a petite home and that by adopting some clever interior design ideas you can make it seem exponentially larger, almost instantly. We think we have your attention now.

Take a look at some of our favourite ideas for making the most of a small home and remember that the key here is to cleverly use the space you do have. Put aside preconceived notions of how your home should look and take a walk on the weirder side as you might be surprised just how incredible and large your home is about to become!