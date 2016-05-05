Your browser is out-of-date.

Eureka moments for your small home

Natural Geometry, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern houses
More often than not we've noticed that people are a little disappointed if they have a smaller home. We say that there is nothing wrong with a petite home and that by adopting some clever interior design ideas you can make it seem exponentially larger, almost instantly. We think we have your attention now.

Take a look at some of our favourite ideas for making the most of a small home and remember that the key here is to cleverly use the space you do have. Put aside preconceived notions of how your home should look and take a walk on the weirder side as you might be surprised just how incredible and large your home is about to become!

1. Get more bang for your buck by doubling up on functionality

Natural Geometry, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern houses
A small but open plan room can be perfectly partitioned using an open sided shelving

We actually love this idea as you can section off different parts of your home and display your favourite books and trinkets. That's clever thinking!

2. Make yourself a dreamy custom bed to perfectly fit your bedroom

Edredones Ajustables, Gauus.es Gauus.es BedroomBeds & headboards
If you have a tiny home, what better way to make sure that you have enough sleepy space, as well as floor room, than making your own bed?

We love this one made from reclaimed pallets. Cheap and convenient! 

3. Add storage that lets you keep all your surfaces clutter free

Clássico contemporâneo, Espaço do Traço arquitetura Espaço do Traço arquitetura BedroomWardrobes & closets
This is a tip specifically for all of you lotions and potions fans.

Install drawer bathroom storage that lets you see all your precious tonics at a glance so you can keep your surfaces clear and free. That'll help make the room look much bigger!

4. Leave no stone or stair unturned!

Sarı Konaklar, Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs Wood
Don't forget to give some consideration to your under stair area in your home as the space can be ripe for transforming and turning into something pretty and useful. 

We think bookshelves and shoe storage both work really well.

5. Stack 'em high (on your kitchen wall)

Modular shelving The Plate Rack KitchenStorage
When your kitchen is tiny the chances are that you won't have enough cupboard space to store all of your crockery and bakeware.

Wall-mounted shelving not only looks stunning, it also adds an undeniable wealth of display potential and would stop you having to search for things you need.

6. Hang more than just your coat up

Mini Book Rack in Wenge, agustav agustav KitchenStorage
Hooks are great for so much more than just your coat and we think this genius book storage solution is a real treat.

Imagine hanging cookery books; you could even pin the pages open and use the wall as a recipe mount instead of a traditional book rest.

7. Maximise cupboard potential with surprise storage

homify KitchenStorage
Standard cupboards might be able to offer a certain amount of 'hide the mess' capacity but for a truly great use of space, adding pull out shelves to your cabinets will double or triple your capacity. 

Just don't forget that you put the chutney in there or your sandwiches won't be the same!

8. Think outside the box and bookshelves

KANTIK, PYG® PYG® Living roomShelves
Bookshelves have a tendency to be extremely bulky and cumbersome but that doesn't mean you have to sidestep them completely in your small home. 

Simply look for something a little narrower or more unusual, like this leaning cut out version.

9. Don't leave the kids to their own devices

'Genio I' bunk bed with writing desk by Corazzin homify Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs Wood Multicolored
We love kids and their imaginations but even they won't be able to design a bed as multifunctional as this one! 

A bunk, allowing for sleepovers and brilliant bedtimes, and the integral desk are wonderful touches that prevents other rooms from being overtaken by surly homework completers!

10. Keep your options open with movable furniture

Urban Nomad Revisited Studio Isabel Quiroga Study/officeDesks Wood Grey
Not everything will look great with a bicycle wheel attached but, in the case of this desk, we think it looks weird, wonderful and wacky in equal measure. 

The best part is that you will be able to easily and quickly move it at any given time, helping you to make the most of every square inch in your home as the décor changes.

For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 11 Shrewd Ways To Save Space In Your Small Home.

The Cosy Container Home Bursting with Vintage Style
Which of these ideas hit home for you?

