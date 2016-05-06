Before and After: Traditional Terrace to Modern Family Haven

We always love a Victorian terrace refurb as there are so many of those houses out there, we know we must be giving lots of you fantastic inspiration as to how you can make your home grow as you and your family do. This particular project, in Stoke Newington, didn't require an enormous, budget-shattering build. In fact, it simply opted for a modest side return extension in order to facilitate extra living space and a new shower and utility room.

Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects, the team behind the project, noted that it was, ’Completed to a modest budget, the extension has transformed the ground floor living areas, providing a new top-lit dining area open onto the kitchen and linked through to the front lounge. The new kitchen has views through to the garden through a new glazed rear extension. This project shows that you don’t need a large budget to create a great space.’

That's the kind of inspiration we love. Let's take a look!