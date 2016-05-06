Before and After: Traditional Terrace to Modern Family Haven

We always love a Victorian terrace refurb as there are so many of those houses out there, we know we must be giving lots of you fantastic inspiration as to how you can make your home grow as you and your family do. This particular project, in Stoke Newington, didn't require an enormous, budget-shattering build. In fact, it simply opted for a modest side return extension in order to facilitate extra living space and a new shower and utility room.
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects, the team behind the project, noted that it was, ’Completed to a modest budget, the extension has transformed the ground floor living areas, providing a new top-lit dining area open onto the kitchen and linked through to the front lounge. The new kitchen has views through to the garden through a new glazed rear extension. This project shows that you don’t need a large budget to create a great space.’
That's the kind of inspiration we love. Let's take a look!
Victorian terrace houses always have and always will possess a certain type of charm that makes us love them. They have so much character and personality that sometimes we feel a little remiss supporting extension projects. They almost ruin the property in some instances!
This particular home is as charming as any other and while we like that the extension plan is modest, we reserve the right to be neutral until we see it.
Well… modest the extension really was and we are absolutely happy to report on this super project. Far from adding a huge, almost obscene new section to the house, what has been added is sympathetic to the original styling and just big enough for what was needed.
We really love that exposed brick has been left as part of this new room as it helps to ground the old and new sections together with an air of authority. By keeping the décor neutral and simple there is also no unnecessary showmanship. Charming!
As you probably know, we always like to look at how a new element has been connected to an existing house as that is, often as not, where the project can falter. Here we see a sweetly narrow open doorway that makes the move from original to new and improved so graceful.
We can see through to the living room at the front of the house and it appears that the interior decor styling is consistent throughout, helping to make the home really feel cohesive and welcoming. We feel a little silly for worrying about whether we'd like this transformation now!
As with all rear extensions, there was a risk that this newly created space would be a little dark or dismal but thanks to fabulous lighting solutions, an integral skylight above the dining table and this super little conservatory style frontage, that has been adequately avoided.
Using grey structural elements works really well against the white walls as it offers the right contrast without being as dark or overbearing as black would have been. This sunny little spot really sets the tone for the whole room.
If we turn around we can see the fabulous view that everyone enjoying this living space gets to admire and what a welcome treat it is. Just look at how organic and inviting that courtyard space is!
We can really appreciate that sacrificing any garden for this extension must have been a wrench but it has definitely been worth it. Now the garden is almost welcomed into the main house as part of the living space. What a delight to have the garden in such close proximity to the kitchen, especially if you grow your own herbs.
Here we can see the final touch that manages to set this extension apart; the double skylight. It has made such easy work of flooding the new section with bright, energy-giving sunlight and helps to add a little modern design nuance.
We love how honest this extension is. At no point is it trying to look original. Instead, it actively draws attention to the newness thanks to use of modern materials but it still looks utterly perfect with the original brickwork of the house. Delightful and beautiful, this is an example of need being given more priority than desire and the outcome being fabulous.
