Before and After: The Drab to Fab Kitchen Makeover

If you're anything like us, you'll think of certain rooms as being naturally more fun and colourful than others and a prime example is your kitchen. With that in mind we think you'll know why today's project is such a relief to us as the before pictures are enough to make you want to cry and reach for some neon paint just to offset the boringness.

There are a plethora of amazing products out there that make for easy kitchen revamping but we think Fernanda Isola has really tackled this project head on by putting eye-catching tiles to great use. If you keep looking at your kitchen and wishing it was a bit more colourful or welcoming, prepare to be inspired like never before…