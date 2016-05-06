Before and After: The Drab to Fab Kitchen Makeover

If you're anything like us, you'll think of certain rooms as being naturally more fun and colourful than others and a prime example is your kitchen. With that in mind we think you'll know why today's project is such a relief to us as the before pictures are enough to make you want to cry and reach for some neon paint just to offset the boringness.
There are a plethora of amazing products out there that make for easy kitchen revamping but we think Fernanda Isola has really tackled this project head on by putting eye-catching tiles to great use. If you keep looking at your kitchen and wishing it was a bit more colourful or welcoming, prepare to be inspired like never before…
Would you ever bother walking into your kitchen if it looked like this? Only if you had to, right? We think we would grab the stack of takeaway menus, shut the door and never venture back in as it's just so bland and depressing. Bleurgh!
The space itself isn't too small to work with but, having been finished unimaginatively, it just looks so underwhelming and uninspiring. We don't think we could cook anything tasty in here.
Yes, yes and even more YES! Is this not a total transformation that is inspiring you to run to the local DIY store to buy vibrant tiles and some grout? What a wonderful way to cheer up a miserable space and we love the lack of uniformity with the tiles as well.
New, totally plain, cupboard doors are the ideal partner for such a loud and creative wall design and the under cabinet lighting is helping to showcase this newly revamped space to perfection. We'll say it again… yes!
In the past we have found that certain projects have made previously welcoming family homes a little over the top pretentious, design-wise and we are left wondering if the rooms enjoy the same level of functionality as they did before.
We like this space as the fridge is still as it was, complete with magnets and notes, the countertop has useful appliances laid out on it and this is still every inch a working kitchen.The fact that it happens to also look phenomenal is an added bonus, not the driving force.
We are fast becoming obsessed with all these gloss kitchen cabinets that are doing the rounds right now as they manage to look understated, classic, elegant and out there high-end, all at once. That's no easy feat! On a less glamorous note, imagine how easy they must be to clean.
Reflecting any and all light that pours into the space, we think these doors were an inspired choice as they keep the room feeling bright and modern, even in the face of a very busy tiled background.
The great thing about these tiles is that they are fun, colourful and so randomly positioned that introducing modern features to them, such as this very angular ceramic sink, poses no problem at all. It's really something to stumble on a design style that manages to make totally different elements work together.
We have always been fans of tiles due to their structured and precise nature but this eclectic variety has certainly opened up our world a little bit. In fact, we might have a weekend DIY project brewing in our minds right now!
