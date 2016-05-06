12 secrets of space saving floating features

A small home can be a gorgeous home. That's a given but did you also know that it can be magical? Ok, so we don't actually mean that you'll find the Chamber of Secrets behind a kitchen cupboard but we do think that you can put furniture to great use in order to create the impression of far more floor space. We are, of course, introducing you to floating furniture.

Giving the illusion of furniture floating above the floor helps your small home to feel a lot larger than it actually is but are you aware of all the amazing incarnations out there? Let's take a little look together but hold on tight or you might float away, too!