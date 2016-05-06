Your browser is out-of-date.

12 secrets of space saving floating features

press profile homify
homify
A small home can be a gorgeous home. That's a given but did you also know that it can be magical? Ok, so we don't actually mean that you'll find the Chamber of Secrets behind a kitchen cupboard but we do think that you can put furniture to great use in order to create the impression of far more floor space. We are, of course, introducing you to floating furniture.

Giving the illusion of furniture floating above the floor helps your small home to feel a lot larger than it actually is but are you aware of all the amazing incarnations out there? Let's take a little look together but hold on tight or you might float away, too!

1. Stairs that connect to nothing

Would you dare walk up these stairs? We love them but this design might take some getting used to. We'd manage though as look at all the extra potential storage room they give you access to!

2. A floating kitchen you have to see to believe

Störmer Küchen have gone above and beyond here, creating an entire kitchen that seems to be floating on air. We don't even want to know how it works, we just want one in our house and a Roomba to clean underneath it!

3. It's like sleeping on a cloud

We can think of worse ways to drift off to sleep than in a stunning floating bed that makes your room feel magically much larger. We would also take advantage of the storage potential underneath it!

4. Make those alcoves work, work, work

In an older property, alcoves often fall by the wayside when it comes to useful spots but not with floating shelves. The perfect place for storing all the intellectual literature you own (or comics), they look as good as they perform.

5. This breakfast bar is a trick of the eye

Technically this isn't a floating breakfast bar but the glass legs certainly give that impression and help the kitchen feel a lot more open plan and huge, don't you agree? Gorgeous!

6. Keep fresh ingredients to hand the easy way

Kitchen storage doesn't get any simpler than these lovely floating shelves but they do allow easy access to fresh herbs and condiments when you need them. Bam! No more overcooked stir-fry due to you needing to grab the salt.

7. Built-in and floating? Yes, please!

If usable space is short in supply, why not build a bookcase into your wall and off the ground? That's making great use of your wall and not taking away any floor space either. Genius!

8. Don't put your bathroom on a pedestal

Pedestals might have been all the rage at one time but in a small bathroom they take up valuable floor space. Floating bathroom suite items, such as this sink, are a great way to reclaim your room and make a modern design statement.

9. Dare to go baseless

Bedside tables are undeniably handy but when they take up so much space you start to wonder if they are really worth it. Floating wall or headboard mounted designs offer so much more flexibility and floor space that you'd be crazy not to consider them.

10. Choose a toilet that'll make you feel like a spaceman

It can't just be us that think floating toilets look as though they have come straight off a space shuttle, can it? Either way, they are a modern, stylish inclusion that will have even a tiny bathroom feeling far more spacious. Prepare for take off!

11. Light up your room

Woah! Suddenly we are all about floating shower shelves as this illuminated version looks incredible. Perfect for any Tron fans out there, we love the easy usability that this offers and how clear your bathroom surfaces would be with somewhere to store all your shampoo.

12. Throw away the rule book and float your whole home

If your small home is suddenly feeling a little too small or more boring than you'd like but the idea of floating furniture appeals, why not just go the whole hog and move into a small floating house? Is it normal? No! Should it be? When they look this good, heck yes!

For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Ingenious Solutions For Small Kitchens.

Before and After: Traditional Terrace to Modern Family Haven
Do you love the idea of floating furniture? In which room in your home would you like to install some? Let us know in the comments!

