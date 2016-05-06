Your browser is out-of-date.

10 forbidden areas you should avoid in people's homes

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style living room
It's always a pleasure to be invited into other people's homes, but do you have respect for widely accepted guest protocol? Do you acknowledge that there are certain spaces that you simply shouldn't go into or nose around in? Just in case you are in the dark as to the dos and don'ts of visiting someone's home we have put together a foolproof checklist for you.

If you find yourself disagreeing with any of our suggestions, stop and think about how you'd feel if someone investigated your home without your express permission. We think you'll agree that we've got great guesting down to a fine art!

1. Step away from those stairs

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style living room
If every room you need to visit, such as the dining room, toilet and lounge, are all on the ground floor you have absolutely no excuse for venturing upstairs

This is clearly where all the most private spaces are and if you were welcome up there, dinner would have been held in the master bedroom!

2. Step away from the pet and respect the owner's wishes

Dog CITY CARRIER (S) Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers Living roomAccessories & decoration
Pets are adorable and we all love a puppy snuggle or two but if the owners are not keen on their furry friends being played with or approached, take notice. 

You don't know what could be at the base of that thought process and the welfare of the animal absolutely has to come first.

3. One remote to rule them all

Monkhams Lane, Woodford Green, Boscolo Boscolo Modern living room
You might be used to being the king of the castle in your own home, with the remote control firmly in your grasp while you lounge on the sofa, but in another person's house you never get to assume that authority.

Remember to record anything you are desperate to watch instead!

4. If you're not the food police get out of the fridge!

homify Modern dining room
Having a quick peek inside someone's fridge might seem like a harmless endeavour but what people choose to eat is a very personal thing that they might not be ready to share with you, so butt out! 

How would you feel if someone commented on your salad drawer?

5. Can't stand the heat? Don't turn down the thermostat!

LIGHTWAVERF HOME THERMOSTAT (WHITE) DirectTradeSupplies Multimedia roomElectronics
By all means ask to have the heating adjusted if you aren't at a comfortable temperature but never assume you have the right or the authority to change it yourself. 

You never know what an impact you might have on treasured house plants or pets. 

6. Want to share your internet history?

Industrial office Desk swinging monkey designs Study/officeDesks
If you answered no then step away from the home office and somebody else's computer and resist the urge to have a poke around.

If you accidentally deleted any important work files you'd have a lot of explaining to do!

7. If you need a nap go home to your own bed

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
If you are visiting a studio flat, protocol dictates that you opt to sit on a separate sofa to the bed, if there is one. 

Always wait to be invited to sit on the bed as that is a very personal piece of furniture and your bum imprint might not be a welcome addition.

8. You look with your eyes not your hands

Waschtisch mit Apothekerschrank, Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH BathroomStorage
If you find yourself opening drawers and cupboards, it's probably time for you to leave. 

Unless you need extra toilet roll, there is no reason for you to be snooping so unashamedly!

9. Don't take umbridge with other people's toilet roll

Magnetika bathroom - overview Ronda Design Modern bathroom
You might like your paper to go 'over' but when you are a guest in someone else's house you don't get to change up their format. You might not realise it but many people choose their placement in accordance with pets and or children in mind so leave it well alone.

Do you really want to be known as someone who rearranges toilet roll? We didn't think so!

10. Whatever you do, don't open that door!

Atomic Illuminated Bathroom Mirror Cabinet homify BathroomMirrors
If you're stood in the bathroom at someone else's house and you are fighting the urge to have a look inside their medicine cabinet, it's time to get out of there.

Do you really want to step over that line? Would you be happy about someone knowing all your health issues? This isn't lighthearted curiosity, this is a transgression of someone's trust so don't be that person!

For more home visiting guidance, consider these: 14 Things Guests Hate When They Visit Your Home.

The Spectacular Jersey House
Have you ever suffered a nosey visitor?

