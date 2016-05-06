10 forbidden areas you should avoid in people's homes

It's always a pleasure to be invited into other people's homes, but do you have respect for widely accepted guest protocol? Do you acknowledge that there are certain spaces that you simply shouldn't go into or nose around in? Just in case you are in the dark as to the dos and don'ts of visiting someone's home we have put together a foolproof checklist for you.
If you find yourself disagreeing with any of our suggestions, stop and think about how you'd feel if someone investigated your home without your express permission. We think you'll agree that we've got great guesting down to a fine art!
If every room you need to visit, such as the dining room, toilet and lounge, are all on the ground floor you have absolutely no excuse for venturing upstairs.
This is clearly where all the most private spaces are and if you were welcome up there, dinner would have been held in the master bedroom!
Pets are adorable and we all love a puppy snuggle or two but if the owners are not keen on their furry friends being played with or approached, take notice.
You don't know what could be at the base of that thought process and the welfare of the animal absolutely has to come first.
You might be used to being the king of the castle in your own home, with the remote control firmly in your grasp while you lounge on the sofa, but in another person's house you never get to assume that authority.
Remember to record anything you are desperate to watch instead!
Having a quick peek inside someone's fridge might seem like a harmless endeavour but what people choose to eat is a very personal thing that they might not be ready to share with you, so butt out!
How would you feel if someone commented on your salad drawer?
By all means ask to have the heating adjusted if you aren't at a comfortable temperature but never assume you have the right or the authority to change it yourself.
You never know what an impact you might have on treasured house plants or pets.
If you answered no then step away from the home office and somebody else's computer and resist the urge to have a poke around.
If you accidentally deleted any important work files you'd have a lot of explaining to do!
If you are visiting a studio flat, protocol dictates that you opt to sit on a separate sofa to the bed, if there is one.
Always wait to be invited to sit on the bed as that is a very personal piece of furniture and your bum imprint might not be a welcome addition.
If you find yourself opening drawers and cupboards, it's probably time for you to leave.
Unless you need extra toilet roll, there is no reason for you to be snooping so unashamedly!
You might like your paper to go 'over' but when you are a guest in someone else's house you don't get to change up their format. You might not realise it but many people choose their placement in accordance with pets and or children in mind so leave it well alone.
Do you really want to be known as someone who rearranges toilet roll? We didn't think so!
If you're stood in the bathroom at someone else's house and you are fighting the urge to have a look inside their medicine cabinet, it's time to get out of there.
Do you really want to step over that line? Would you be happy about someone knowing all your health issues? This isn't lighthearted curiosity, this is a transgression of someone's trust so don't be that person!
