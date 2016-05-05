​10 ways to make your home shine

When a room is perfectly lit, you don’t see it – you feel it. Think about it: only when a room suffers from over- or under-lighting do we immediately look up to see what the issue is. But when that room is lit the right way, you (and your guests) feel relaxed and comfortable.

That is why it’s so important to carefully consider your bulbs and fixtures. You want an inviting environment that will encourage people to stay. But lighting your home like a pro involves a bit more than choosing the right amount of lights or stopping people from stumbling into a dim corner.

Can’t afford to hire a professional lighting designer? No problem – today we shed some stylish light on the secrets to a perfectly lit home.