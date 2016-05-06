​13 household items that could make you much happier

We all know that life is more than just performing at work or keeping contact with friends. Those little moments inbetween big life events are just as important: those few minutes spent with some tea on the couch, slicing up veggies for dinner, or the process of running a bath after a long day… these make up instances where we can either lose ourselves in our actions, or come to a halt and catch up on some thinking.

And in the spirit of little moments, we are presenting to you a list of “little” things that can really help to fill up your life, even if you never knew you had some filling up to do. Whether it’s to cheer you up, calm you down, fill up some free time, or just get you through the day, our choices below are sure to serve as excellent pick-me-ups, both mentally and physically.

So, what will it be for you?