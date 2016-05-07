​10 things nobody told you about buying an older home

In the search for that dream house, some of us consider older homes; sometimes because of price (as they sometimes tend to be more cost-friendly than modern or renovated houses), other times because of that charming vintage character.

But whether or not you intend to make that old home your permanent residence, or sell it again at a higher price after giving it a decent do-over, there are a few factors to take into consideration when you enter the realm of older homes.

And just like some of the major things in life, nobody tells you the hardcore facts until you’re smack-bang in the middle of the process.

Luckily, homify is here…