Bathroom design: Make your bathroom feel like a spa!

At the end of a long day, who wouldn't appreciate a visit to the spa, or at least a long soak in a bubble bath, surrounded by scented candles and flowers? Unfortunately, for many of us, our bathrooms are far from the blissful oasis we would like to escape too. Because these spaces are private, they can be easy to overlook or put off for last when it comes to tidying and decorating. In fact, I know quite a few bathrooms that could be mistaken for laundry or storage spaces! But making your bathroom a serene, enjoyable space is a task that is well worth the effort. Today on homify, we look at some photos of bathrooms from our UK experts that are certain to encourage you to rethink your bathroom design, turning this room into your own private spa!