11 psychological room colours your home can benefit from

Colour is a universal language, and even though you may not know it, you speak it. The colour which you splash on your walls (or don on your couch) goes much further than mere aesthetics; it is a powerful tool that can affect emotions and even behaviour.

If you want to use colour to create an emotionally healthy home, first determine the primary function of each room. Then pick the main colour for that room. And although there are no hardcore facts behind the research, colour psychology does suggest that certain hues work better than others at encouraging certain activities.

So, with that in mind, let’s see some choice tones for the typical household rooms.