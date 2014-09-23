10 unique chair designs

All too often the chairs of our homes are overshadowed by the larger pieces of furniture taking centre stage in the room. Should this always be the case? With minimalism playing a big part in today's design world, it is easy to now have a chair as the centrepiece of a room, serving both a functional purpose as well as a decorative one. So take a seat and check out our selection of a few of the more exciting examples of unique chair designs, from four legs to two, denim to leather, these are the wackiest chairs we could find.