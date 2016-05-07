Make the maximum use of a dull garden area

Gardens… you either love or hate tending to them but you can't deny that a perfectly finished, stunning outdoor space is a real asset to your home. We've seen some tremendous garden transformations in our time and while this one perhaps isn't the most dramatic, it certainly gives you a healthy dose of inspiration as to what you could do with your precious patio and beyond.

Come with us as we take a look at how landscape designers, Garden Trotter, turned a blank canvas into a picture perfect outdoor addition!