Make the maximum use of a dull garden area

Gardens… you either love or hate tending to them but you can't deny that a perfectly finished, stunning outdoor space is a real asset to your home. We've seen some tremendous garden transformations in our time and while this one perhaps isn't the most dramatic, it certainly gives you a healthy dose of inspiration as to what you could do with your precious patio and beyond.
Come with us as we take a look at how landscape designers, Garden Trotter, turned a blank canvas into a picture perfect outdoor addition!
Level, nicely turfed and with little in the way of excavation needed, this is the perfect starting point for any garden transformation. In fact, we'd be delighted if our gardens looked anything like this good so we can only imagine how this was improved.
A really great size, this space has (grow)bags of potential and we know that Garden Trotter must have really taken it to task.
In the blink of an eye this already promising spot has been magically turned into a phenomenal garden that encourages nature to frolic, is ideal for entertaining and really gives off a relaxing feel. It's the perfect place to wile away a few long summer days.
Plenty of seating, full to bursting borders and an even more luscious lawn all come together in one swoop to make us really wish we were more accomplished at gardening!
Though the garden space was more than adequate before, we did notice a rather monolithic concrete wall and a freshly installed pale wood structure that seemed to garner a lot of attention. Integrating these large items into a new garden design would never be easy, unless you have this design team at your beck and call.
We love how all the wooden detailing in this project has been treated to a coat or two of delicious anthracite grey paint and that the concrete wall has also been finished to match. By taking this step the background becomes just that; a non-noticeable entity.
It's always a sign of a truly talented design team when the garden and house can meet each other in perfect symbiosis. Of course, that's exactly what has happened here, with a stunning decked patio being the perfect way to merge a clad home with the great outdoors.
We are loving the expanse of this patio as it looks ideal for hosting wonderful soirées and happy gatherings. The addition of some potted plants really helps to get you in the mood for a little more greenery, too. What a gentle way to move into a garden.
It's so rarely the case that comfort and style can go hand-in-hand but here we see good looking, timeless furniture that is undoubtedly a dream to recline on. Add to that a handy little light and you are really able to enjoy this spot whatever the time.
The perfect combination of social areas, luscious greenery and beautiful plants, this is one garden transformation that we won't forget in a hurry and will be inspired by for years!
For more outdoors inspiration, look no further than these: 17 Garden-Enhancing Ideas For Your Small Home.