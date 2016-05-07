Before and After: Industrial Chic to the Rescue!

You might be surprised by what we tell you next but believe us when we say that industrial styling has worked wonders to transform a small home. Yes, it's true! Far from leaving an already tiny property feeling too stark or impersonal, it helps to unleash the inner personality that was hiding in the walls the whole time.

Shoei Design have masterminded this beautiful, intriguing and beguiling project that has us so fascinated that we are truly wondering if we could make industrial styling work in our homes as well. If this tiny home can make it work, who's to say that it can't anywhere…