Before and After: Industrial Chic to the Rescue!

You might be surprised by what we tell you next but believe us when we say that industrial styling has worked wonders to transform a small home. Yes, it's true! Far from leaving an already tiny property feeling too stark or impersonal, it helps to unleash the inner personality that was hiding in the walls the whole time.
Shoei Design have masterminded this beautiful, intriguing and beguiling project that has us so fascinated that we are truly wondering if we could make industrial styling work in our homes as well. If this tiny home can make it work, who's to say that it can't anywhere…
Nothing makes a small space look even sadder than a truly depressing and old hat kitchen, don't you agree? It's a room you need to use every day but by keeping it unfashionable and barely functional, it highlights the shortcomings of the home as a whole. What a shame!
The colour scheme is, without doubt, one of the worst things about this before shot. Talk about highlighting the small stature of the place and the peculiar layout.
Wow! What a difference stripping out all the 'home comforts' made in this property! Isn't it shocking just what a dramatic turnaround this is? Out with the cosy, sweet nature of acceptable home styling and in with stark, unapologetically industrial items that should feel cold but actually improve the room no end.
Stainless steel worktops, bright white tiles with dark grout, a raw floor and exposed ceiling finishes, complete with conduit cabling, have made this kitchen an absolute style haven and you'd have never guessed it, would you?
Is this room a total disaster? Absolutely not but nor is it a welcoming spot that you'd look forward to getting home to after a long day in the office, is it? Laminate flooring and white walls are a classically understated combination but look a little underwhelming here.
This is a room that needs a more definitive style in order to set it apart and give it a purpose and boy oh boy, does it get a makeover!
Is it a pantry? A dining room? Or a lounge? Who cares is the right answer as it looks absolutely phenomenal, regardless of assigned function. Despite the daring colour scheme and the use of industrial materials, the room feels cosy not dark.
Conduit now doubles up as hanging space, while wooden wall racking offers storage and character in equal measure. The lack of uniformity in the furniture is a great touch, which prevents this room from feeling too static or strict and also lets in a real element of fun.
One of the things we like best about this room is that despite all the heavily industrial influences and the almost masculine feel of the black wall and concrete floor, there is also a decidedly feminine touch in place, in the form of flowers.
We love the dried blooms that are hanging from the ceiling, as well as this delightful little corner trestle set up. What a sweet way to cut through any potential for a cold or impersonal end result.
With every other room taking on a fantastically industrial feel, it's a joy to find this bathroom looking as gentle and feminine as it is. The white colour scheme lifts the mood and that floral tiled floor motif is a delight that we are now obsessing over.
Having taken the decision to style this home with more stark schemes, the contrast offered by softer spaces is invaluable and makes this home perfectly balanced. Gorgeous!
For more industrial flair, take a look at this Ideabook: British Industrial Design.