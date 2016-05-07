If you've always fancied the idea of getting in touch with your greener side but don't know how to start, we've put together some great tips for you that will make sure you get the most out of your garden. You don't have to be a muck-flinging expert to get a great slice of outdoor space. You only need to be keen to learn and accepting of your limitations. At the start, anyway!
From tips to bring birds and wildlife into your garden paradise through to how to select the right plants, we've got everything you need to unleash your inner cultivator.
Find out exactly where your garden ends and your neighbour's begins and install proper fence before you start wildly ripping up lawns and planting large items.
You'll thank us when you don't have a neighbour dispute to deal with!
When you're getting to grips with gardening for the first time, don't rush in and bite off more than you can chew. Start with small, easy to maintain plants and work up from there.
You need to grow your skills as well as your leafy friends.
You might have to do more than just whistle to coax wildlife into your garden but it's so easy with fun products like these food hangers.
Simply attach something scrummy and hang from your trees and plants.
If you are planning to create an amazing garden and you want to be able to use it all year, regardless of the season, you might need some heating.
We love a fire pit and they are easy to install, move and maintain.
If you're going to be spending a lot of time out in your garden you need to make sure you've got some comfortable furniture in place.
Nothing can make your back ache more than some digging in the borders so have somewhere to take regular breaks.
You're bringing new life into the world so you've got to nurture it.
You're a plant parent now so a greenhouse makes for a wonderful protective first home for your leafy chums until they are strong enough to survive in the wilds of your garden.
You don't have to go mad with outdoor lighting but you'll need to think about how you will navigate the space after dark.
We love these fun fairy light jars and they'd be a perfect way to get kids interested in the garden.
If you're not ready to commit to designing, planting and maintaining borders just yet, reach for some pots. The ideal way to contain your aspirations to a manageable level, they always look timeless and classic.
Just be sure you choose flowers that like to live in groups as you don't want them jostling for space.
Anything that has a solid base can be a plant pot, if you like the way it looks and want it in your garden.
You will only need to drill a few drainage holes and you'll be good to go.
If you're getting into your gardening stride it might be easy to forget about your home, but the style of property you have should dictate what you plant.
A traditional country cottage will always look great with lawns and orchards. Palm trees, not so much.
Ponds need a great deal of specialist flora and fauna to make their ecosystem work properly.
If you like the idea of a pond and are feeling confident about your new gardening skills, be sure to do a lot of research before you start a project of this magnitude.
That goes double if you're thinking of putting fish in there.
If you're more of a flower power kind of person than a precious and precise shrub lover, why not simply scatter wild flower seeds and let the chips fall where they may?
You will have a unique, beautiful garden that bees and other wildlife loves with minimal effort.
