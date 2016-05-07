Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Urban garden decoration—easy ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
homify GardenPlants & flowers
Loading admin actions …

If you've always fancied the idea of getting in touch with your greener side but don't know how to start, we've put together some great tips for you that will make sure you get the most out of your garden. You don't have to be a muck-flinging expert to get a great slice of outdoor space. You only need to be keen to learn and accepting of your limitations. At the start, anyway!

From tips to bring birds and wildlife into your garden paradise through to how to select the right plants, we've got everything you need to unleash your inner cultivator.

1. Don't go crossing any boundaries

Raised Flower Beds and Ever Greens IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD olive tree,ever green,raised flower beds,contemporary garden,concrete beds,red cedar fence,cedar fence,contemporary fence,white and wood,contemporary design
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Raised Flower Beds and Ever Greens

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Find out exactly where your garden ends and your neighbour's begins and install proper fence before you start wildly ripping up lawns and planting large items. 

You'll thank us when you don't have a neighbour dispute to deal with!

2. Be a grower not a shower

Cacti, Craig House Cacti Craig House Cacti GardenFencing & walls
Craig House Cacti

Cacti

Craig House Cacti
Craig House Cacti
Craig House Cacti

When you're getting to grips with gardening for the first time, don't rush in and bite off more than you can chew. Start with small, easy to maintain plants and work up from there.

You need to grow your skills as well as your leafy friends.

3. Channel your inner Snow White

Wire Frame Bird Feeders, Green & Blue Green & Blue GardenAccessories & decoration
Green &amp; Blue

Wire Frame Bird Feeders

Green & Blue
Green &amp; Blue
Green & Blue

You might have to do more than just whistle to coax wildlife into your garden but it's so easy with fun products like these food hangers.

Simply attach something scrummy and hang from your trees and plants.

4. Make it hot, hot, hot!

rondo firepit wood-fired oven GardenFire pits & barbecues
wood-fired oven

rondo firepit

wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven

If you are planning to create an amazing garden and you want to be able to use it all year, regardless of the season, you might need some heating.

We love a fire pit and they are easy to install, move and maintain.

5. Get comfy with your green self

Bonsoni Black & Orange Corner Sofa Set - Comes With a Modular Corner Sofa, an armchair and a Coffee Table Rattan Garden Furniture homify GardenFurniture
homify

Bonsoni Black & Orange Corner Sofa Set—Comes With a Modular Corner Sofa, an armchair and a Coffee Table Rattan Garden Furniture

homify
homify
homify

If you're going to be spending a lot of time out in your garden you need to make sure you've got some comfortable furniture in place. 

Nothing can make your back ache more than some digging in the borders so have somewhere to take regular breaks.

6. Nurture your newbies in a nursery built just for them

8x10 Cedar Growhouse Greenhouse homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions wooden greenhouse,wooden greenhouses,timber greenhouses,traditional greenhouses,victorian greenhouses
homify

8x10 Cedar Growhouse Greenhouse

homify
homify
homify

You're bringing new life into the world so you've got to nurture it. 

You're a plant parent now so a greenhouse makes for a wonderful protective first home for your leafy chums until they are strong enough to survive in the wilds of your garden.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Shine a little light on the situation

Cosmic Jar, HeadSprung Ltd HeadSprung Ltd GardenLighting
HeadSprung Ltd

Cosmic Jar

HeadSprung Ltd
HeadSprung Ltd
HeadSprung Ltd

You don't have to go mad with outdoor lighting but you'll need to think about how you will navigate the space after dark.

We love these fun fairy light jars and they'd be a perfect way to get kids interested in the garden.

8. Pots can be a perfect gateway product for large borders

Verona Trough A Place In The Garden Ltd. GardenPlant pots & vases
A Place In The Garden Ltd.

Verona Trough

A Place In The Garden Ltd.
A Place In The Garden Ltd.
A Place In The Garden Ltd.

If you're not ready to commit to designing, planting and maintaining borders just yet, reach for some pots. The ideal way to contain your aspirations to a manageable level, they always look timeless and classic. 

Just be sure you choose flowers that like to live in groups as you don't want them jostling for space.

9. Think outside the box (and plant pot)

Two Zinc Oval Pots With Handles Lilac Coast GardenPlant pots & vases
Lilac Coast

Two Zinc Oval Pots With Handles

Lilac Coast
Lilac Coast
Lilac Coast

Anything that has a solid base can be a plant pot, if you like the way it looks and want it in your garden. 

You will only need to drill a few drainage holes and you'll be good to go.

10. Don't neglect your house in favour of greenery

Oast House in Tudeley Kent Shiny Window Cleaning London GardenPlants & flowers
Shiny Window Cleaning London

Oast House in Tudeley Kent

Shiny Window Cleaning London
Shiny Window Cleaning London
Shiny Window Cleaning London

If you're getting into your gardening stride it might be easy to forget about your home, but the style of property you have should dictate what you plant.

A traditional country cottage will always look great with lawns and orchards. Palm trees, not so much.

11. Don't dive straight into pond building

Le Moellon, Luc Spits Architecture Luc Spits Architecture GardenSwim baths & ponds
Luc Spits Architecture

Luc Spits Architecture
Luc Spits Architecture
Luc Spits Architecture

Ponds need a great deal of specialist flora and fauna to make their ecosystem work properly.

If you like the idea of a pond and are feeling confident about your new gardening skills, be sure to do a lot of research before you start a project of this magnitude. 

That goes double if you're thinking of putting fish in there.

12. Let it run wild (if you dare)

homify GardenPlants & flowers
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you're more of a flower power kind of person than a precious and precise shrub lover, why not simply scatter wild flower seeds and let the chips fall where they may? 

You will have a unique, beautiful garden that bees and other wildlife loves with minimal effort.

For more outdoors inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 16 garden fences your neighbours will try to copy.

Make the maximum use of a dull garden area
Are you going to get outside and give gardening a go?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks