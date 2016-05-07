If you've always fancied the idea of getting in touch with your greener side but don't know how to start, we've put together some great tips for you that will make sure you get the most out of your garden. You don't have to be a muck-flinging expert to get a great slice of outdoor space. You only need to be keen to learn and accepting of your limitations. At the start, anyway!

From tips to bring birds and wildlife into your garden paradise through to how to select the right plants, we've got everything you need to unleash your inner cultivator.