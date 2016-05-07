9 sure-fire ways for your hallway to make an impression

If you're someone who has previously thought of your hallway as simply an extra space in your home, now is the time to stop and think of it as an opportunity to really set the tone for your house as a whole. It's the first area that guests will see and a fantastic chance for you to really set your style credentials apart.

Popping some fun and exciting little design nuances in your hallway will make it really stand out so we've put together a showcase of some of our favourite hallway additions for you to pick and choose from. Or if you're feeling really adventurous, why not embrace them all?