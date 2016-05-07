Your browser is out-of-date.

9 sure-fire ways for your hallway to make an impression

Réalisations, PictHouse PictHouse Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
If you're someone who has previously thought of your hallway as simply an extra space in your home, now is the time to stop and think of it as an opportunity to really set the tone for your house as a whole. It's the first area that guests will see and a fantastic chance for you to really set your style credentials apart.

Popping some fun and exciting little design nuances in your hallway will make it really stand out so we've put together a showcase of some of our favourite hallway additions for you to pick and choose from. Or if you're feeling really adventurous, why not embrace them all?

1. Floor your guests with stunning finishes

Réalisations, PictHouse PictHouse Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
PictHouse

PictHouse
PictHouse
PictHouse

Is this flooring not one of the most beautiful things you've ever seen in a hallway? 

We think it makes such an impression and we'd love to see the rest of the house. It makes the space feel fun, welcoming and happy. That's everything you want your home to be!

2. Hunt down some trophy pieces and show them off

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

We love this faux animal bust from Raskl. Design Studio & Workshop and think it makes such a striking impression, especially in a bright colour. 

Even vegetarians can get on board with this trend!

3. Cut some rug and give your feet a treat

Tapetes a la medida, Calvirugs Calvirugs Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration Silk Pink
Calvirugs

Calvirugs
Calvirugs
Calvirugs

What a lovely way to transition from outdoor to indoor this is. 

luxury rug will up your style stakes no end and give your weary feet a soft, fluffy treat.

4. Bring the outdoors inside and display it to it's best

Hares Select, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

House plants or vases full of flowers in the hallway always make us think that the rest of a house will be decorated to a high end and beautiful level.

Flowers also have the added bonus of making your entrance smell divine, regardless of how many shoes are in there!

5. Unleash your inner interior designer with funky furniture

Departamento GC, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

Nobody ever said you can't get creative in your own home so why not use your hallway as an excuse to get super imaginative? 

This old cart makes an ideal side table and offers bags of storage potential as well.

6. Put those walls to great use and show off your belongings

SPAZIO E PROFONDITA', macioce -tamborini Architetti Associati macioce -tamborini Architetti Associati Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
macioce -tamborini Architetti Associati

macioce -tamborini Architetti Associati
macioce -tamborini Architetti Associati
macioce -tamborini Architetti Associati

We all love to brag a little bit now and then and well placed floating shelves in your hallway are a great way to ensure everyone sees the most fabulous things you have collected over the years. 

You could even add coat hooks underneath for extra functionality.

7. Dare to be different with statement wallpaper

HALL Movelvivo Interiores Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration Wood effect
Movelvivo Interiores

HALL

Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores

White walls are all very well but if you want to cause a stir as soon as guests enter your home, statement wallpaper is a must.

It's also the perfect weekend DIY project, even for beginners!

8. Decorating with decals has never been easier

Cenefas de Vinilo, Petit Vinilo Petit Vinilo Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Petit Vinilo

Petit Vinilo
Petit Vinilo
Petit Vinilo

A super hot trend right now, wall decals make for an ideal hallway addition. They are quick to apply, totally removable and help to make a big style statement where people will least expect it. 

We always like the idea of a huge 'welcome' decal in the hallway!

9. Add a little comfort and joy

Casa Weston, WOHA arquitectura WOHA arquitectura Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
WOHA arquitectura

WOHA arquitectura
WOHA arquitectura
WOHA arquitectura

Adding some seating to your hallway is not only aesthetically pleasing, it also adds new practicality. No longer will you need to hop around as you try to pull reluctant shoes on. You can simply take a seat, slip your feet in and go!

If you're feeling ready to liven up your hall, take a look at this Ideabook: Easy Ideas To Instantly Modernise Your Home's Hallway|.

How have you been creative in your hallway?

