9 sure-fire ways for your hallway to make an impression

If you're someone who has previously thought of your hallway as simply an extra space in your home, now is the time to stop and think of it as an opportunity to really set the tone for your house as a whole. It's the first area that guests will see and a fantastic chance for you to really set your style credentials apart.
Popping some fun and exciting little design nuances in your hallway will make it really stand out so we've put together a showcase of some of our favourite hallway additions for you to pick and choose from. Or if you're feeling really adventurous, why not embrace them all?
Is this flooring not one of the most beautiful things you've ever seen in a hallway?
We think it makes such an impression and we'd love to see the rest of the house. It makes the space feel fun, welcoming and happy. That's everything you want your home to be!
We love this faux animal bust from Raskl. Design Studio & Workshop and think it makes such a striking impression, especially in a bright colour.
Even vegetarians can get on board with this trend!
What a lovely way to transition from outdoor to indoor this is.
A luxury rug will up your style stakes no end and give your weary feet a soft, fluffy treat.
House plants or vases full of flowers in the hallway always make us think that the rest of a house will be decorated to a high end and beautiful level.
Flowers also have the added bonus of making your entrance smell divine, regardless of how many shoes are in there!
Nobody ever said you can't get creative in your own home so why not use your hallway as an excuse to get super imaginative?
This old cart makes an ideal side table and offers bags of storage potential as well.
We all love to brag a little bit now and then and well placed floating shelves in your hallway are a great way to ensure everyone sees the most fabulous things you have collected over the years.
You could even add coat hooks underneath for extra functionality.
White walls are all very well but if you want to cause a stir as soon as guests enter your home, statement wallpaper is a must.
It's also the perfect weekend DIY project, even for beginners!
A super hot trend right now, wall decals make for an ideal hallway addition. They are quick to apply, totally removable and help to make a big style statement where people will least expect it.
We always like the idea of a huge 'welcome' decal in the hallway!
Adding some seating to your hallway is not only aesthetically pleasing, it also adds new practicality. No longer will you need to hop around as you try to pull reluctant shoes on. You can simply take a seat, slip your feet in and go!
