10 colourful ways to ​welcome spring into your home

Spring is back with a bang, but that means more than just packing away blankets and dusting off ceiling fans. The time has come to clear out anything you no longer love or use to make room for spring and its abundance of fresh styles and vibrant colours.

Adding bursts of bright colour, energetic patterns, and lively springtime motifs is a fresh (and fun) way to effortlessly transition your home into this fantastic season.

But what exactly does that mean for us? Well, let’s see what’s on that to do list…