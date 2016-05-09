10 colourful ways to ​welcome spring into your home

Spring is back with a bang, but that means more than just packing away blankets and dusting off ceiling fans. The time has come to clear out anything you no longer love or use to make room for spring and its abundance of fresh styles and vibrant colours.
Adding bursts of bright colour, energetic patterns, and lively springtime motifs is a fresh (and fun) way to effortlessly transition your home into this fantastic season.
But what exactly does that mean for us? Well, let’s see what’s on that to do list…
Sometimes all you need to zhoosh up a room is some fresh new window treatment. So why not let spring be your inspiration? Opt for some patterns that inspire and colours that are friendly.
homify hint: You’re not limited to floral, you know? Polka dots, chevron, stripes, scroll… there’s an entire universe of patterns out there!
Spring is ideal for eating outdoors, but if you don’t have the means to go al fresco, add some spice to your indoor dining table.
Lay some flowers or branches in the centre, or sprinkle some petals around the dishes. Spring place card holders or name tags can also liven up any table. Just make sure these don’t get lost in your table cover’s colour/pattern.
homify hint: Chalkboards are in (and reusable), so copy Altered Chic, above, and allow them to serve as name tags for your dinner guests.
Plants are just as glad as you are that spring is here, so allow them to share in the joy. Carve out a sunny nook and place a side table with some fresh greens near a window’s natural light. Combine plants that vary in texture and colour for a fresh spring display, but make sure that they share the same lighting- and watering needs.
A bucket of paint is one of the easiest tools for sprucing up a space. Go with a fresh springtime colour (parakeet green, cerulean blue, taffy pink… ) that makes you feel happy and complements your interiors; paint an accent wall or the entire room – it’s up to you!
Spring is about new beginnings, so take a tip.
Whether it’s a burned out bulb, a torn lampshade, or a dislodged dresser drawer – get on it! Anything that is in your space and not working properly is taking up unnecessary legroom, so either repair the piece or throw it out.
Adding some great wallpaper or splashing a charming paint colour to the inside back section of a shelving unit can make for one striking transformation. The added pattern or colour allows your accessories to stand out, whether it’s a kitchen shelf or a bookcase.
This can also be a great way to remind yourself not to overstock those shelves, leaving some empty gaps here and there to admire the colour at the back.
Sunshine is here, so celebrate with some yellow. A larger white bowl or tall glass vase stocked with lemons instantly brings colour and scent into a space, regardless of whether it’s the kitchen, dining room, or living room. Lemons are a fresh, low-cost style accessory that can also be used as part of your cooking; thus, two birds with one stone!
Or opt for some yellow flowers (daffodils, tulips, roses… ) to inject some happiness in your room(s).
Treat your scatter cushions (whether on your sofa or bed, or both!) to some brand new coverings. Bring in bright colours to make them blend in or stand out from the surrounding space. And don’t be afraid to mix in a few bold prints!
Want to be “in” for spring? Then jump on the monochrome bandwagon, as white-and-black is regarded as spring 2016’s hot new trend.
And although trends may come and go, you know there will always be room for a little monochrome in interiors: it’s timeless, as it’s the perfect backdrop to help lift strong colours.
A rug is usually one of the biggest and most defining pieces in a room, so spring colours and textures in a rug are sure to make the biggest change. However, you can also opt for switching out your side tables or stools to make a big change with a small investment.
Let’s find out: The Best Floor Options For Every Room.