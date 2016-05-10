13 big ideas to organise a small home

Not all of us were blessed with mansions for homes. And since a mansion pretty much equals an abundance of space, it usually means that mansion owners don’t have the same spacing issues that we do.

Since we regular individuals don’t have luxuries like walk-in closets, gigantic kitchens, or seven bathrooms, we must make do with the itty-bitty spaces our homes or flats afford us.

But cheer up, as it’s not all doom and gloom. A bit of creative thinking and clever organising is all it takes to free up more space in your tiny residence, even though you might think you’ve drained all your resources.

So, let’s start freeing up more space!