13 big ideas to organise a small home

Not all of us were blessed with mansions for homes. And since a mansion pretty much equals an abundance of space, it usually means that mansion owners don’t have the same spacing issues that we do.
Since we regular individuals don’t have luxuries like walk-in closets, gigantic kitchens, or seven bathrooms, we must make do with the itty-bitty spaces our homes or flats afford us.
But cheer up, as it’s not all doom and gloom. A bit of creative thinking and clever organising is all it takes to free up more space in your tiny residence, even though you might think you’ve drained all your resources.
So, let’s start freeing up more space!
That tiny space above your doors doesn’t have to consist of just wall – it can double up as an extremely effective storage space. Simply add a few shelves to help clear the clutter (this can be used for anything, from books and DVDs to stationery and toys), and Bob’s your uncle!
Darn those corners. They’re quite difficult to work with, and one can only have so many potted plants in a house before it starts looking like a jungle.
How about transforming that tricky space into a terrific solution with a few corner shelves? This can be a single unit to store some decorative objects, or can form part of the shelves in your office (as illustrated by Martin Greshoff Furniture, above).
Double up on space wherever you store cups. More often than not you can fit two rows of cups in the space of a single shelf. Just add a wire shelf in-between two shelves to multiply your cup storage, or opt for some hooks below your shelf to hang those teatime friends (or why not do both?).
One can only have so many art pieces against a kitchen wall. So, mount a pegboard against that blank wall and magically expand your kitchen storage! If it can work for the tools in the shed/garage, it can certainly work for your kitchen utensils.
Or simply add some rods to the wall with a few S-hooks to get those pots and pans (and whatever else you can manage) dangling.
Fold your shirts and store them vertically in your drawers. This will allow you to fit more shirts into that space, and you’ll be able to find what you’re looking for much faster. You may even discover a few shirts you forgot you had, seeing that they were shoved in the bottom of your drawer for so long!
Awkward corner got you down? Opt for a slim wooden ladder (or some S-hooks or baskets) to squeeze out some more storage space, either for decorative items or necessities stored in neat containers. This can work pretty much anywhere, but is especially useful in the bathroom that doesn't have a cabinet.
Winter’s gone, but it’ll be back! Store those winter warmers and extra linens in rolling bins that slide quickly and easily under your bed. Or opt for decorative boxes with convenient labels.
Or else, if you’re planning on buying a new bed, you may as well go for one that features easy storage underneath.
Add adhesive hooks right next to your shower (or inside if it’s large enough) and hang multiple shower caddies from them. This is especially welcome if you have multiple people sharing a bathroom / shower.
You can also opt to hang an extra tension rod in the shower and use s-hooks for items like the back scrubber, shower cap, loofah, towels, etc.
Stop using lack of space as an excuse not to do those dishes. Simply get a roll-up drying rack that you can unroll to place over your sink, and place those wet plates and mugs on top of it to drip-dry.
Conjure up more counter space and storage options in your kitchen with a chef’s cart. Depending on your kitchen layout, it might work best used as an island or placed along a wall.
A cart with drawers can be used as extra pantry space (those snacks will taste just as good stored in containers in the cart), while a model with shelves can help with storing pots and pans.
Make the most of your limited wardrobe space by hanging multiple shirts on a length of chain. Simply hang an S-hook to that rod, add the chain to the hook, and then hang those hangers one by one. This works best for clothing that you don’t mind brushing the ground, or that’s too short, like skirts, shirts, or slacks.
Use that bathroom wall to help you out with storage. Mounting floating shelves and cabinets can go a long way in helping you clear out that clutter of shampoo bottles and face creams, and is also perfect for dry towels and cleaning supplies.
Who says those pots belong in a cupboard? That empty air above the counter/island is such a waste, isn't it?
Pots racks are an ingenious invention, yet seem to be a seldom-used option. If limited cupboard or shelf-space have you rolling your eyes, then add a pot rack to that ceiling.
