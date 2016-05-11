12 decadent freestanding baths to dream about

There is something very appealing and glamorous about a freestanding bath. Even more than your average built-in-bath, the freestanding models evoke chic images of decadent bubbles and tranquil atmospheres, allowing the bather inside to be whisked away to a relaxing oasis.
The other fantastic thing is that they allow for versatility when it comes to bathroom design, with the rest of the bathroom pieces being pushed against the wall in order to make room for that bath that just seems to say “look at me”.
Whether you are dying to have your own freestanding bath, or are already cosying up inside yours every evening, we are celebrating this heaven-sent invention by listing 12 of our favourites.
Warning: the following article contains images that may result in severe envy or lust.
Who say’s we’re limited to porcelain? This polished iron beauty, courtesy of UK bathroom designers Drummonds, takes centre stage in this Danish country house, with its shining personality expertly reflecting the incoming light.
Positioned equally far from the side walls, with a charming window right above to keep it company, this bath floats quite nicely in its space.
Those decadently dark wooden floors make this bathing beauty even more striking. And there is something about that icy landscape outside that makes us want to climb inside this warm wonder and never get out.
Remember that it’s called ‘freestanding’ for a reason – a wonderful addition in a bathroom, yet it needs its space, or else could lead to problems with cleaning or even mould.
We all know that white and black are the king and queen of colour contrast; monochrome works a treat just about anywhere, and this bathroom space is no exception.
Opting for a black body and white rim/inside, the bath announces its presence with pride and pleasure. And that accompanying view is certainly nothing to be modest about either.
None of us can fly, but our model above can certainly invoke a floating sensation! Crisp-white pebbles strategically placed around this soft, oval-shaped bath conjure up images of a drifting cloud, embracing you in a warm and snug hug.
No need to go soft and curvy when it comes to bath time; our model above may take a more linear approach, yet it does not substitute any style in the process. And as shown here, a freestanding bath does not have to be placed right in the middle of the bathroom, as cosying up to a wall can also lead to a most glamorous (and spacious) look.
Give your back and neck a break with Clearwater Baths’ creation, above. Since this model’s internal space is deeper and wider than your typical bath, you can literally lose yourself in those bubbles.
A focal stone wall helps to make this bath a striking feature, with nothing but neutrals in the background to raise your relaxation levels.
Neutrals are amazing, but they’re not everybody’s cup of tea. So, let go of the notion that only pure white can help you relax, and paint the outside of your freestanding bath to bring about a pop of energising colour in your bathroom.
See how well that peachy tone complements the floor tiles?
Dreaming of having your own little country cottage? How about a country-feel bathroom? This copper tub is a stylish throwback to yesteryear’s bath time, and pairs most deliciously with those brick walls and wooden floors.
Interior designers teach us that freestanding bathtubs work better in smaller bathrooms that might not have room for a large whirlpool tub, which can also look quite dated very quickly.
If your bathroom has space for a freestanding bath strategically placed to enjoy a fantastic view, then why not? Rain or shine, night or day, a great view can turn any bathing experience into a luxurious break.
Our bathroom above goes back to neutral basics, yet provides the perfect canvas for additional décor in any colours.
If at all possible, please try and tear your gaze away from that gorgeous sea view and focus on the equally stunning bath in our image, above. With its swan-like body, this beauty pulls double duty as a bath and shower, yet we’re more inclined to treat ourselves to a relaxing lounging position while admiring Mother Nature’s handiwork outside.
When was the last time you enjoyed a garden bath? This concrete creation expertly lures you outside for the ultimate al fresco experience. This tub has a sculptural quality, which makes its exterior placement an exceptionally ingenious idea.
Treat yourself in this bathing beauty, or invite that special someone in to join you, as there is clearly enough space!
Size isn’t everything, you know. This claw-foot model might not be the most spacious, but it still presents a perfect bathing experience. With its golden touches and artistic finishes, the decadence and beauty of Versailles comes to mind. Is there a more perfect image to associate bath time with?
