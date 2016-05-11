12 decadent freestanding baths to dream about

There is something very appealing and glamorous about a freestanding bath. Even more than your average built-in-bath, the freestanding models evoke chic images of decadent bubbles and tranquil atmospheres, allowing the bather inside to be whisked away to a relaxing oasis.

The other fantastic thing is that they allow for versatility when it comes to bathroom design, with the rest of the bathroom pieces being pushed against the wall in order to make room for that bath that just seems to say “look at me”.

Whether you are dying to have your own freestanding bath, or are already cosying up inside yours every evening, we are celebrating this heaven-sent invention by listing 12 of our favourites.

Warning: the following article contains images that may result in severe envy or lust.