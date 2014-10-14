10 smart storage solutions

Often the issue when it comes to storing the bits and pieces that fill our homes is not the lack of available space, but the way we are utilising the space we have. A large home may have lots of space, but can still seem busy and cluttered. On the other hand, a small apartment can be still be organised and tidy without being stripped back of its furnishings and decorations. It's all about being smart, and carefully planning the layout of our homes. Some of these suggestions we would like to present to you you may have already seen, some maybe not. Some may even seem obvious, so why do we often get it so wrong? If your place is in need of tidying up, then read on for some simple, and some other not so simple storage solutions.