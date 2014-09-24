Creative lighting concepts

Brick walls, exposed beams and piping, these jam jar style lights from Nuvarti in Birmingham fit perfectly with this coffee shop fit out for the Urban Coffee Company in Harborne . Nuvarti are a small and independant lighting studio who create bespoke lighting concepts, and we love this fine example of cafe lighting, not too bright with subtle tones, what better place to spend a lazy sunday.

