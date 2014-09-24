Your browser is out-of-date.

Creative lighting concepts

Conrad, by Hilton - Algarve, Portugal
Here at homify, we love light. It is an integral part of making your home or business an enjoyable place to spend time. In the design of new homes and commercial spaces, it may seem easy to overlook the use of a professional who has the experience and knowledge to allow maximum lighting effects and harness the beauty light creates. By choosing a designer who can achieve this outcome and do it in a unique and creative way, you have already added value to your home or business long before building or renovations have begun. So without further ado, we present to you some great British lighting concepts from designers who know the importance of lighting and how to benefit from this subtle, yet effective design tool.

Jam jar lighting

Brick walls, exposed beams and piping, these jam jar style lights from Nuvarti in Birmingham fit perfectly with this coffee shop fit out for the Urban Coffee Company in Harborne . Nuvarti are a small and independant lighting studio who create bespoke lighting concepts, and we love this fine example of cafe lighting, not too bright with subtle tones, what better place to spend a lazy sunday.

Click here to check out some more of the great projects from Nuvarti.

Mind the gap

With London Design Festival only wrapping up a few days ago, these playful lightbulbs designed for the event draw inspiration from the London Underground, or Tube. They creatively bring together all the colours of the various tube lines to wrap around the bulb for an interesting take on the worlds busiest underground system.

Showtime

What a great way to illuminate this gorgeous modern bathroom , photographed by UK photographer John Durant. The circular lighting concept draws attention to the huge mirror, drawing inspiration from theatre dressing room lighting. Rather than encompassing the mirror as traditional dressing room lights do, these lights are incorporated into the glass, a concept rarely seen.

Natural lighting

Harnessing the beauty and warm natural light from the sun, this custom-built, round garden sculpture from David Harber draws inspiration from light and landscape. This timeless piece in its three dimensional rounded nature, can draw light from the sun at all times of the day and evenly distribute it throughout your garden, illuminating the areas that may not see the sun as much as others.

For more great garden sculptures and lighting concepts from David Harber click here.

Ultimate zen

Wow. What an amazing bathroom. A spectacular view over London's cityscape, including a view of the Shard, amongst London other skyscrapers, and an elegant tub with gorgeous fittings. All of this paired with a beautiful lighting solution, and you have a bathroom with spa features that will help you easily wind down and escape the busy pace of the bustling London streets below.

Designed by Stephen Dick Residence Design, this bathroom with lighting from the floor will allow for total comfort, and when the ceiling lights are off and the floor lights are dimmed, who could argue this is not the perfect city bathtub setting?

Creative cone lighting

A modern take on a classical light, this design inspired bedside lamp takes the form of a cone, designed by London-based Andre Ventura. To check out some more of Andre's great design concepts, click here.

Focal point

This elegant, classical-style bar was designed by London-based Rethink Interiors and is located within the Conrad Hilton on the Algarve coast in southern Portugal. With dark features and the bar itself illuminated to highlight the horizontal lines that form it, we are drawn to the end of the room, which accentuates the grand size of this bar setup. For more photos of this grand hotel click here.

Have you come across some cool lighting ideas? Tell us about them in the comments section below.

