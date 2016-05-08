Before and After: Small and Pokey to Holy Smokey!

We're not wrong to assume that most of us have lived in smaller homes that offered little in the way of aesthetic delight, are we? Whether it was a first flat after leaving home or even university digs (do you remember the horror of the shared kitchen?), we think smaller, badly laid out homes will always linger in our memories.

Today's project sees a home that was bursting with potential to be a modern masterpiece of minimalist design and, thanks to the guiding hand and determined genius of the team at Invent, that potential was turned into a gorgeous and enviable reality.

Come with us as we take a closer look and prepare to feel similarly inspired!