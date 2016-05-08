Before and After: Small and Pokey to Holy Smokey!

We're not wrong to assume that most of us have lived in smaller homes that offered little in the way of aesthetic delight, are we? Whether it was a first flat after leaving home or even university digs (do you remember the horror of the shared kitchen?), we think smaller, badly laid out homes will always linger in our memories.
Today's project sees a home that was bursting with potential to be a modern masterpiece of minimalist design and, thanks to the guiding hand and determined genius of the team at Invent, that potential was turned into a gorgeous and enviable reality.
Come with us as we take a closer look and prepare to feel similarly inspired!
When you are tackling the problem of a cramped flat the last thing you want to do is invest in large, bulky furniture and accessories as this will totally shrink your space even more. Alas, that's what had happened here and it was catastrophic.
The flooring is too warm, the wall colours don't quite lighten the space enough and the mismatched, cluttered furniture have taken this home to a whole new level of hard to navigate. What a shame.
Well, hello! All of a sudden, the dark and unimaginative room of before has been totally wiped from our memories and replaced with this vision of tranquillity, style and beauty and we can already see that no stone has been left unturned in the mission to overhaul the space.
Pale flooring, white walls and creamy accent woodwork have been put in place to draw as much natural light into this spot as possible and, by removing all the large and cumbersome furniture, this is a breezy room that is easy to navigate. Gorgeous!
We loved university but that doesn't mean we would be willing to live in a flat that channelled the old shared spaces and cramped conditions. Due to the layout the kitchen has almost been relegated to a separate corridor and those cabinets. Good grief!
Dark wood is once again helping to shrink the space and gives a real low-end feel to this home, which we know has the potential to be so much more. This is not a spot that welcomes the industrial touch so let's see what was done!
Now this is a haven of culinary experimentation, don't you agree? Gone is the bizarre side alleyway set up and in its place is this lovely and perfectly decorated kitchen that could have come straight out of any modern design magazine.
The subway tiles keep it cutting edge and fresh while the daring black cabinets really add a depth of style that is hard to beat. White top cupboards help to camouflage the storage but it's there when needed. Who would have thought a sad little side kitchen could be so cute?
While we really like the shape of the brickwork the rest of this tableau is leaving us more than a little underwhelmed. In fact, the dark, dirty bricks seem a little oppressive and overbearing while the concrete steps look unfinished and the lack of tidiness is the final straw.
As the first impression of the property, this is pretty poor and certainly doesn't give a welcoming vibe or any hint as to the modern styling to be found inside but Invent took the time to totally transform this house, from the inside out and we can't wait to see the result!
We are utterly in love with this newly revamped façade and would absolutely look forward to visiting a home that looked this good. We are so glad that the almost Art Deco style brickwork has remained but what a difference a coat of classy grey masonry paint has made.
A new, classically styled front door adds a special kind of gravitas to this exterior and the wooden trim perfectly complements what will be found within. What a spectacular home that has been given a new lease of life. If this house could be so wonderfully overhauled, we don't think anything is beyond hope!
