The Roof Raising Loft Conversion

Charged with transforming an unused loft space in a Fulham family home, Nuspace did not shy away from suggesting some more unusual materials. It's this brave approach that has made us sit up and take notice! Far from a standard installation, the levels of detail and focus on quality finishes not only raised the living space of this home, they've also altered the industry standards.
With a spacious bedroom, en suite bathroom and surprisingly private terrace all coming together to create an exemplar project, we couldn't resist taking a closer look and invite you to come with us.
Ready? Then let's go!
Loft conversions can be a tricky thing to master, especially in a home that has a heritage feel, period features and is part of a larger terrace of similar properties. Anything too new looking would have really upset the aesthetic of this area so a delicate touch was needed and, as you can see, that was no problem.
A lovely tree-lined street, this area would certainly not have happily accepted a monolithic modern add-on to one of the houses. We are loving the way that this terrace has been kept as unadulterated as possible and gives little away as to the transformation inside!
We bet there were some heated debates as to who would be taking ownership of this amazing space but if we were the adults we'd be pulling rank and claiming it for ourselves. Why wouldn't we? It's so spacious and light and surely it would be wasted on a surly and untidy teenager?
The amount of floor space here is magnificent and with a built-in wardrobe the owners can take full advantage of the luxurious, easy going vibe of the space. Having the bed under the skylight is a divine bit of design inspiration, too. Starlight snoozing, anyone?
Everywhere we look there is more incredible built-in storage that ensures this master bedroom is kept as clutter-free as possible. Frankly, we are inspired to start thinking about more of it for our own homes. If our spaces could look this big and beautiful, we'd be fools not to.
Notice the angled radiator; what a simple but effective idea! The slanted wall shape makes for an unusable area but, by adapting a radiator, it doesn't go to waste and the heating system doesn't clog up easier to utilise walls. Genius!
With everything you could possibly need in this super little bathroom we can't help but wonder if the owners ever stray back down to the lower portions of this house? We don't know if we would ever bother.
The all white suite items are a perfect choice and help to keep the room feeling classic, stylish and elegant, while the neutral wall and floor colour scheme really supports the high-end feel. We might throw in some funky towels but, apart from that, this feels like a calm and happy space that is perfectly positioned next to a luxury bedroom.
How is this for a bonus? We don't think many people in Fulham will be enjoying the luxury of a rooftop terrace, but this is no ordinary family home. Imagine having something like this just a few steps away from your bed.
Call us old romantics but this looks like the perfect location for a little romantic dining. With some fairy lights strung up around the privacy panels it would be a suitably gorgeous spot. That wooden decking also looks phenomenal against the brushed metal!
If, like us, you were wondering how private this terrace could be given that it is part of a terrace house and probably overlooking other properties, here is your answer. Apart form a neighbour's chimney, you'd be forgiven for thinking this house was detached and totally isolated.
The metal panels reflect the light beautifully and prevent this enclosure feeling too oppressive. Honestly, would you just look at that sky. We bet there is never a grey cloud above this amazing loft conversion!
