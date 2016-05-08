The Roof Raising Loft Conversion

Charged with transforming an unused loft space in a Fulham family home, Nuspace did not shy away from suggesting some more unusual materials. It's this brave approach that has made us sit up and take notice! Far from a standard installation, the levels of detail and focus on quality finishes not only raised the living space of this home, they've also altered the industry standards.

With a spacious bedroom, en suite bathroom and surprisingly private terrace all coming together to create an exemplar project, we couldn't resist taking a closer look and invite you to come with us.

Ready? Then let's go!