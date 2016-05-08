Your browser is out-of-date.

13 smart ways to rethink the foot of your bed

press profile homify press profile homify
GGS HOUSE, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik BedroomBeds & headboards
Loading admin actions …

We are so preoccupied with choosing the perfect bed that we forget to think about the foot of it and what that space could be used for. If you are raising your eyebrows you know that you have fallen into this trap. After today you'll see that dead space as potential for so much more! Your bedroom is about to get a whole lot more useful.

We had a good think about what the end of your bed could be used for and have compiled what we think are 13 great ideas. From peace of mind for new parents through to something a little saucy for all the lovebirds out there, we think we've got some options for everyone but don't take our word for it, come take a look!

1. Show off your flea market finds

Rustic sleeping 99chairs BedroomBeds & headboards
99chairs

Rustic sleeping

99chairs
99chairs
99chairs

If you love trawling markets and antiques fairs, the end of your bed is the perfect place for displaying your finds. This is especially pertinent if your whole bedroom has been decorated in a shabby chic style.

2. Add a funky accent colour to the mix

Moultrie Park Poster Bed ALARUS INTERIORS BedroomBeds & headboards
ALARUS INTERIORS

Moultrie Park Poster Bed

ALARUS INTERIORS
ALARUS INTERIORS
ALARUS INTERIORS

If you have gone for a striking colour scheme in your bedroom, like this one from Royz Furniture, the end of your bed can be a great place to introduce an accent shade that will break everything up a bit. The duck egg blue ottoman really complements the vibrant green.

3. Position those little pouffes that get in the way everywhere else

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

We all love the rope pouffes that are in fashion right now but in busier rooms they have a tendency to get in the way and become a trip hazard. Your bed end is a great place for them and might prevent pets from trying to leap up into the bed with you!

4. Enjoy a little seating

GGS HOUSE, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik BedroomBeds & headboards
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

GGS HOUSE

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

There's nothing more annoying that trying to elegantly pull on a pair of tights or shoes while stood in one spot so a luxury bench at the foot of your bed will add function as well as fashion to your previously overlooked spot.

5. Extend your bedroom furniture set by buying the lot

Little Tree Furniture Whiteleaf Bedroom Range Little Tree Furniture BedroomBeds & headboards
Little Tree Furniture

Little Tree Furniture Whiteleaf Bedroom Range

Little Tree Furniture
Little Tree Furniture
Little Tree Furniture

If you've found the perfect bed and it has a matching wardrobe and a plethora of other items then go the whole hog. The end of your bed will make a great storage box spot and if you are in love with a style, treat yourself and make a truly cohesive space!

6. Get lazy on a chaise longue

Bedroom Chapel Street Furniture BedroomBeds & headboards Wood White
Chapel Street Furniture

Bedroom

Chapel Street Furniture
Chapel Street Furniture
Chapel Street Furniture

If you're not tired enough to go to bed but you are feeling a little lazy and sleepy, you need a chaise longue at the foot of your bed. As soon as you start to drift off you can simply slide up onto the mattress and not have to put a foot on the floor. Lazy? Us?

7. Keep your secrets under lock and key

Master Bedroom with four poster bed & panelled wardrobe Stuart Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards Solid Wood Brown
Stuart Interiors

Master Bedroom with four poster bed & panelled wardrobe

Stuart Interiors
Stuart Interiors
Stuart Interiors

A huge chest at the foot of your bed will come in handy for any number of things but if you have kids or a nosey partner, perhaps Christmas present storage is the best use of all. We wonder if everyone will be able to resist picking the lock though?

8. Squeeze in some seating

Green House , Una St Ives , iroka iroka BedroomBeds & headboards
iroka

Green House , Una St Ives

iroka
iroka
iroka

If you have a small bedroom and feel a little nervous about narrowing the access space around your bed, why not add a simple chair against the wall, opposite the foot of your bed? That way you make the space a recognised transitional area that has been unofficially marked out while also adding handy seating.

9. Enjoy a little textural healing

Galvanised Steel Pipe and Reclaimed Scaffolding Board Kingsize Bed - Bespoke Urban Furniture by www.inspiritdeco.com homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

Galvanised Steel Pipe and Reclaimed Scaffolding Board Kingsize Bed—Bespoke Urban Furniture by www.inspiritdeco.com

homify
homify
homify

Where do you most commonly get undressed? It's at the foot of your bed, isn't it? Why not make this spot a little more barefoot-friendly by adding a snuggly soft rug? It'll look good, feel great and tie the whole room together. 

10. Getting a little steamy

Aquaquae Showroom, aquaquae aquaquae BedroomBeds & headboards
aquaquae

Aquaquae Showroom

aquaquae
aquaquae
aquaquae

If you've got the space and love a more open plan style of living, why not install a bath at the foot of your bed? If you're more of a shower person that can also work as it's all about the aesthetics and intimacy. Phew, it's getting a little hot in here!

11. Create surprising mood lighting for when you need it most

A villa in udaipur - india FORM SPACE N DESIGN ARCHITECTS BedroomBeds & headboards Beige
FORM SPACE N DESIGN ARCHITECTS

A villa in udaipur—india

FORM SPACE N DESIGN ARCHITECTS
FORM SPACE N DESIGN ARCHITECTS
FORM SPACE N DESIGN ARCHITECTS

Bedside table lamps are so over. Now it's all about hidden lighting at the foot of your bed, or it would be if we had our way. What a great way to add a little softness without needing cumbersome lamps.

12. Take your turn on the catwalk,

Shoootin pour Nelson Architecture Intérieur & Design , Shoootin Shoootin BedroomBeds & headboards
Shoootin

Shoootin pour Nelson Architecture Intérieur & Design

Shoootin
Shoootin
Shoootin

Mirrors at the foot of your bed make for a wonderful way to check that you're looking your best before you leave the house. Plus, you can perfect the 'just woken up' look and some beautiful bed hair by sitting up and appreciating your morning self every day. Time for a selfie!

12. As your family gets bigger your bedroom can get smaller

Delphine Cot Bed Custard & Crumble Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Custard &amp; Crumble

Delphine Cot Bed

Custard & Crumble
Custard &amp; Crumble
Custard & Crumble

If you're a new parent and want to keep your baby close to you at night, the foot of your bed is a wonderful spot for a crib. When your little one gets a bit bigger, you can move them into their own room, reclaim your space and enjoy all the extra room you used to take for granted! 

For extra bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Master Bedroom Retreats.

The Roof Raising Loft Conversion
Have you put the foot of your bed to good use? Share any good ideas we missed in the comments!

