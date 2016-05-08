13 smart ways to rethink the foot of your bed

We are so preoccupied with choosing the perfect bed that we forget to think about the foot of it and what that space could be used for. If you are raising your eyebrows you know that you have fallen into this trap. After today you'll see that dead space as potential for so much more! Your bedroom is about to get a whole lot more useful.
We had a good think about what the end of your bed could be used for and have compiled what we think are 13 great ideas. From peace of mind for new parents through to something a little saucy for all the lovebirds out there, we think we've got some options for everyone but don't take our word for it, come take a look!
If you love trawling markets and antiques fairs, the end of your bed is the perfect place for displaying your finds. This is especially pertinent if your whole bedroom has been decorated in a shabby chic style.
If you have gone for a striking colour scheme in your bedroom, like this one from Royz Furniture, the end of your bed can be a great place to introduce an accent shade that will break everything up a bit. The duck egg blue ottoman really complements the vibrant green.
We all love the rope pouffes that are in fashion right now but in busier rooms they have a tendency to get in the way and become a trip hazard. Your bed end is a great place for them and might prevent pets from trying to leap up into the bed with you!
There's nothing more annoying that trying to elegantly pull on a pair of tights or shoes while stood in one spot so a luxury bench at the foot of your bed will add function as well as fashion to your previously overlooked spot.
If you've found the perfect bed and it has a matching wardrobe and a plethora of other items then go the whole hog. The end of your bed will make a great storage box spot and if you are in love with a style, treat yourself and make a truly cohesive space!
If you're not tired enough to go to bed but you are feeling a little lazy and sleepy, you need a chaise longue at the foot of your bed. As soon as you start to drift off you can simply slide up onto the mattress and not have to put a foot on the floor. Lazy? Us?
A huge chest at the foot of your bed will come in handy for any number of things but if you have kids or a nosey partner, perhaps Christmas present storage is the best use of all. We wonder if everyone will be able to resist picking the lock though?
If you have a small bedroom and feel a little nervous about narrowing the access space around your bed, why not add a simple chair against the wall, opposite the foot of your bed? That way you make the space a recognised transitional area that has been unofficially marked out while also adding handy seating.
Where do you most commonly get undressed? It's at the foot of your bed, isn't it? Why not make this spot a little more barefoot-friendly by adding a snuggly soft rug? It'll look good, feel great and tie the whole room together.
If you've got the space and love a more open plan style of living, why not install a bath at the foot of your bed? If you're more of a shower person that can also work as it's all about the aesthetics and intimacy. Phew, it's getting a little hot in here!
Bedside table lamps are so over. Now it's all about hidden lighting at the foot of your bed, or it would be if we had our way. What a great way to add a little softness without needing cumbersome lamps.
Mirrors at the foot of your bed make for a wonderful way to check that you're looking your best before you leave the house. Plus, you can perfect the 'just woken up' look and some beautiful bed hair by sitting up and appreciating your morning self every day. Time for a selfie!
If you're a new parent and want to keep your baby close to you at night, the foot of your bed is a wonderful spot for a crib. When your little one gets a bit bigger, you can move them into their own room, reclaim your space and enjoy all the extra room you used to take for granted!
