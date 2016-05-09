A small London terrace extension

While some people might live by the mantra that 'bigger is better', we like to say that small can be spectacular and when you've taken a look at today's home improvement project, we think you'll agree with us.
The professionals at London Building Renovation really threw themselves into this extension, taking the time to even focus on the small details.
There is a particular type of brick used in this area and it is often confused with a readily available brick called Common. We have found a much better match for this brick, which we keep a closely-guarded secret! The end result is that the match is nearly imperceptible and the brickwork on the extension blends with the rest of the house. Large bi-fold doors were fitted and a full underfloor heating system under the rustic thick terracotta floor. The floor was something we were particularly proud of and we came up with a traditional border design and then hand-cut all the terracotta tiles.
When the contracting team is happy to reveal how proud they are of their work, you know something beautiful and client-specific has been created. While this is by no means an enormous extension, what it offers in terms of cosy and comfortable living space is immeasurable.
You might find that this is the final push you need to take on a terrace extension of your own, so sit back and enjoy!
An extension doesn't need to be all singing and all dancing to have a genuinely huge impact on an existing house and sometimes, it's actually the more simple and considered builds that make the biggest differences. This is without question one of those.
Bi-fold doors allow the space to be opened up exponentially and we can now see what all the fuss was about with those bricks. What a perfect match! This is such a modest build but we love it.
There's no denying that this is a new addition to an existing house but we're surprised at just how pretty and inoffensive the white frames of the doors are. We think it's because the window frames on the next floor up are also white so everything blends well.
With the doors shut you can get a real feel for just how cosy and inviting the space is and, having taken the time to create a perfectly finished patio, we think you'd struggle to choose between the dining table and the barbecue!
The external images seem a little deceptive now, don't they? From outside this space looked really small but now we're indoors it's full of space, wonderfully airy and a dazzling display of traditional materials within a modern setting.
The kitchen area looks fabulous, finished with Shaker style cabinets, modern tile splashback and a butcher's block worktop. It's also so well positioned to be within reach of the dining table. What a happy, well thought out space that is clearly designed for easy family interaction.
There are few things in interior design that we like more than an open-plan area that is neither boastful nor showy but does offer a family a wonderful way to both be together and doing separate tasks. It just screams of a happy and cohesive family unit.
We can imagine homework being done at this table while younger members watch some television and parents get busy cooking dinner. Nothing feels too claustrophobic and everyone would have their own 'zone'. What a perfect extension for a growing family!
The garden was clearly never a huge size so sacrificing a little slice in order to gain a wealth of comfortable living space can't have been a difficult decision to make. We love that regardless of the diminutive size, the garden has still been finished beautifully and offers a wonderful connection to fresh air and nature, even within a city.
A lovely patio and just enough lawn keeps the space low-maintenance enough for even busy parents to keep on top of, whilst some borders add just the right amount of blooms.
We see why the contracting team were so pleased with the floor… it's gorgeous! Finished in a rustic terracotta tile and in a lovely formation, it's easy to forget there's underfloor heating but we bet that's a welcome treat when the shoes come off in winter.
A handy little log store adds to the rustic vibe created by the floor and dining table, acting as the perfect accent to the plethora of modern white. When nothing is left to chance and everything has been designed to work together, the results are astounding, regardless of size, and this home is proof of just that.
For more home extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A family's first-class home extension.