Before and After: Dismal Flat Becomes a Happy Home

Don't go crying any tears of sadness about how this studio home looks in the before pictures as the transformation is incredible! Y-RV have managed the seemingly impossible task of turning a barely liveable space into an absolute dream home. The gorgeous touches in every room really speak for themselves.

Open, airy rooms have been brought to life with pale colour schemes and pops of pastel accent colours that really befit this city space.

We know you'll be blown away so let's take a look!