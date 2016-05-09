Before and After: Dismal Flat Becomes a Happy Home

Don't go crying any tears of sadness about how this studio home looks in the before pictures as the transformation is incredible! Y-RV have managed the seemingly impossible task of turning a barely liveable space into an absolute dream home. The gorgeous touches in every room really speak for themselves.
Open, airy rooms have been brought to life with pale colour schemes and pops of pastel accent colours that really befit this city space.
We know you'll be blown away so let's take a look!
The strange thing about this project is that this façade gives the impression of a modern and stylish apartment block, complete with lovely little balconies and sleek render but when you see the starting point of this individual apartment, there is a real mismatch.
Walking into the apartment in question, this welcoming, modern exterior is completely forgotten but, thanks to a stunning transformation, at the end of this article you'll see that the interior and exterior styles are perfectly aligned at last!
Argh! We weren't kidding when we said that the interior of this one apartment was extremely different to what the building façade would have you expecting, were we? What a horribly old fashioned and strangely put together spot this is.
We can't imagine feeling very inclined to slave over a stove in here for hours on end to create a gourmet feast. What is with that bizarre unused curtain rail? Well, at least you know it can't get any worse from here.
Gone is the horror show and here is a dreamy kitchen that frankly could not be more of a drastic alternative to the previous incarnation if it tried. Aren't you just shocked at how beautiful this space is now? And how perfectly proportional the entire room feels?
The curtain rail is gone and in its place stands this testament to bright, chic and contemporary design. We just love that cute dining table and lovely cordoned off cooking zone. The pops of colour are really making the most of all the extra light!
While these narrow but deep bathtubs are common in Asian countries, we don't think the total lack of any home comforts should be thought of as commonplace. We just find this whole area to be drab, cold and totally non-conducive to relaxing pampering sessions.
The size of the room isn't actually the problem. It's far more a case of the décor making an already small and impersonal spot look even worse but what can be done to cheer up the bathroom?
Looking at this delightful little ablution station, we are able to wipe what was here before totally out of our memory, thank goodness. An extra space that joins neatly with a symbiotically decorated larger bathroom, this gives such a fantastic amount of inspiration to all you small bathroom owners out there.
White walls, fresh and funky green tiles and warm wood inject some much needed personality, style and charm into this room. The square ceramic sink adds extra bonus gets points! Functional and fashionable, we bet you never thought this would be possible.
A room that is frequently used, any living room needs to be visually appealing and, as you can probably guess, this one wasn't always this pretty. We love the continuation of smooth white walls through every room in this property and, yet again, a pop of colour has lifted this space to a fresher and more fun level.
Using the layout of a small room well, a cosy corner sofa acts as not only comfortable seating but also a room divide and we can't think of anywhere nicer to hunker down for family film night, can you?
