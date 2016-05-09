Maximizing space in your tiny kitchen

A tiny kitchen is a curse that many of us have to bear but do you know just how many ways there are to make the space seem incomprehensibly bigger? It's all a case of altering perception and creating the illusion of a huge room while in reality you still have the same square meterage.

Don't fret If you don't know how you can make your kitchen seem bigger as we have compiled some of our favourite methods for increasing your perceived space and we think some of them might just surprise you!