Maximizing space in your tiny kitchen

A tiny kitchen is a curse that many of us have to bear but do you know just how many ways there are to make the space seem incomprehensibly bigger? It's all a case of altering perception and creating the illusion of a huge room while in reality you still have the same square meterage.
Don't fret If you don't know how you can make your kitchen seem bigger as we have compiled some of our favourite methods for increasing your perceived space and we think some of them might just surprise you!
It's not a newsflash that light colours make a space seem bigger so if you are dealing with a postage stamp kitchen situation, get the white paint out and start being liberal. Steer clear of dark colours and get some bright lighting in place, too!
Rowen & Wren have got it right here with fabulous antique style hooks being put to great use up on a kitchen wall. The less that's sat on your countertop the more space it looks like you have so hang 'em high and we mean everything!
You might think sacrificing cupboard space to install a bin seems silly but you'll increase the amount of uncluttered floorspace you have by hiding those bins away and therefore make the kitchen as a whole look much larger.
Storage doesn't get better than these sleek cupboards that open up into a revolving carousel. Letting you keep clear surfaces, you'll also never lose the miso paste again, that's for sure. But you could hide all the good treats at the back…
If your countertops are jam packed and your cupboards are full to bursting, get your crockery up on the wall. The added bonus is that you'll always have a plate to hand when you are serving up and you'll be encouraged to dry after you wash and put everything away.
Any room that has flowers or plants in seems a lot bigger and when it comes to a tiny kitchen, what better reason to start growing some fresh herbs than this one? Have them perching on the wall and you won't even need to sacrifice any worktop for them.
If you want to make your space seem bigger, you need to get multifunctional. Do away with any unnecessary furniture and start getting everything to serve more than one purpose. What's that? A countertop that's also a breakfast bar? Don't mind if we do!
Wine is wonderful but endless bottles on your countertop or in a large rack will take up vast amounts of space that you just don't have to spare. Find an unused corner and get a wall mounted rack in place and see your kitchen open up before your eyes!
Large appliances will always nudge any remaining free space in your kitchen to one side but by having your necessities built into other surfaces, such as islands and walls, you can free up huge amounts of room and feel a lot less constricted. Plus, who actually wants to look at a dishwasher?
In a tiny kitchen, top cupboards will shrink the space even more so do away with them completely and you'll have a far larger feeling room. You can make up for the reduced storage with clever cabinet trays and carousels and open faced shelves look great without taking up all the space.
For a little more small kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Making The Most Of A Small Kitchen.