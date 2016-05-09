Your browser is out-of-date.

Maximizing space in your tiny kitchen

press profile homify
Lakes By Yoo 2, Future Light Design Future Light Design KitchenKitchen utensils
A tiny kitchen is a curse that many of us have to bear but do you know just how many ways there are to make the space seem incomprehensibly bigger? It's all a case of altering perception and creating the illusion of a huge room while in reality you still have the same square meterage. 

Don't fret If you don't know how you can make your kitchen seem bigger as we have compiled some of our favourite methods for increasing your perceived space and we think some of them might just surprise you! 

1. It'll be all white if you trust your instincts

Private Interior Design Project - Albufeira, Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors

Private Interior Design Project—Albufeira

Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors

It's not a newsflash that light colours make a space seem bigger so if you are dealing with a postage stamp kitchen situation, get the white paint out and start being liberal. Steer clear of dark colours and get some bright lighting in place, too!

2. Create the hanging gardens of kitchendom

Bitra Hook Rail, Rowen & Wren
Rowen &amp; Wren

Bitra Hook Rail

Rowen & Wren
Rowen &amp; Wren
Rowen & Wren

Rowen & Wren have got it right here with fabulous antique style hooks being put to great use up on a kitchen wall. The less that's sat on your countertop the more space it looks like you have so hang 'em high and we mean everything!

3. Keep those bins hidden from sight

Pull out waste bins Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Pull out waste bins

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

You might think sacrificing cupboard space to install a bin seems silly but you'll increase the amount of uncluttered floorspace you have by hiding those bins away and therefore make the kitchen as a whole look much larger.

4. Add a little storage to your storage

Happiest when the skies are blue, Alaris London Ltd
Alaris London Ltd

Happiest when the skies are blue

Alaris London Ltd
Alaris London Ltd
Alaris London Ltd

Storage doesn't get better than these sleek cupboards that open up into a revolving carousel. Letting you keep clear surfaces, you'll also never lose the miso paste again, that's for sure. But you could hide all the good treats at the back…

5. Rack up your crockery and glassware

Mighty Plate rack The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack

Mighty Plate rack

The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack

If your countertops are jam packed and your cupboards are full to bursting, get your crockery up on the wall. The added bonus is that you'll always have a plate to hand when you are serving up and you'll be encouraged to dry after you wash and put everything away.

6. Inject a little green to add extra space to your scene

Lakes By Yoo 2, Future Light Design
Future Light Design

Lakes By Yoo 2

Future Light Design
Future Light Design
Future Light Design

Any room that has flowers or plants in seems a lot bigger and when it comes to a tiny kitchen, what better reason to start growing some fresh herbs than this one? Have them perching on the wall and you won't even need to sacrifice any worktop for them.

7. Make your kitchen wear as many hats as possible

Kitchen Rear Extension Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

Kitchen Rear Extension

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

If you want to make your space seem bigger, you need to get multifunctional. Do away with any unnecessary furniture and start getting everything to serve more than one purpose. What's that? A countertop that's also a breakfast bar? Don't mind if we do!

8. You don't have to get rid of all the luxuries

Hanging Glass Rack and Wine Bottles Holder Finoak LTD
Finoak LTD

Hanging Glass Rack and Wine Bottles Holder

Finoak LTD
Finoak LTD
Finoak LTD

Wine is wonderful but endless bottles on your countertop or in a large rack will take up vast amounts of space that you just don't have to spare. Find an unused corner and get a wall mounted rack in place and see your kitchen open up before your eyes!

9. Go for built-in as opposed to pushing out

Barn Conversion, Studio3Kitchens
Studio3Kitchens

Barn Conversion

Studio3Kitchens
Studio3Kitchens
Studio3Kitchens

Large appliances will always nudge any remaining free space in your kitchen to one side but by having your necessities built into other surfaces, such as islands and walls, you can free up huge amounts of room and feel a lot less constricted. Plus, who actually wants to look at a dishwasher?

10. Bottoms only, no tops here

Hollyhock Cottage kitchen Rooms with a View
Rooms with a View

Hollyhock Cottage kitchen

Rooms with a View
Rooms with a View
Rooms with a View

In a tiny kitchen, top cupboards will shrink the space even more so do away with them completely and you'll have a far larger feeling room. You can make up for the reduced storage with clever cabinet trays and carousels and open faced shelves look great without taking up all the space.

For a little more small kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Making The Most Of A Small Kitchen.

Before and After: Dismal Flat Becomes a Happy Home
Are you seeing potential for your kitchen to look bigger? Which of these ideas would work in your home? Let us know, below!

