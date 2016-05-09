Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 inexpensive ways to upgrade things in your home

press profile homify press profile homify
KLaSh Chairs, Standrin Standrin Dining roomChairs & benches Solid Wood Multicolored
Loading admin actions …

If you're feeling in the mood to update your home a little but you don't want to spend a lot of money or dramatically change the feel of your interior scheme, small but effective upgrades are a great way to freshen things up.

You don't need to be a DIY genius to make a huge difference to your home, you just need some savvy and imagination. We thought a helping hand might be appreciated so have put together a list of fast and effective ideas. By the end of the weekend you'll be able to call yourself an interior stylist so paintbrushes at the ready and let's get crafty!

1. Don't just skate over a boring floor

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill

homify
homify
homify

If you can spare a whole day for a project, we think boring floors can be transformed with some well chosen paint and a fun design. Geometric is so in right now so why not have a bash? 

2. Make your home picture perfect with a gallery wall of frames

TILLSAMMANS prints Studio Lisa Bengtsson ArtworkPictures & paintings
Studio Lisa Bengtsson

TILLSAMMANS prints

Studio Lisa Bengtsson
Studio Lisa Bengtsson
Studio Lisa Bengtsson

Gather together all of your picture frames, choose a striking colour and paint them all the same shade to make a huge impact on your art! We think black frames in a variety of styles and shapes always look great against a white wall, as seen here from Studio Lisa Bengtsson.

3. Embrace your inner hipster with Kilner jars

GRPL [Grapple], TAPEgear TAPEgear Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
TAPEgear

GRPL [Grapple]

TAPEgear
TAPEgear
TAPEgear

They're popular for a reason and we think Kilner jars make a great alternative to standard plant pots. Use them for herbs in your kitchen, cacti in your living room and fresh blooms in the bedroom!

4. Zing up the bathroom with funky towels

Bad nach Mass, Klocke Möbelwerkstätte GmbH Klocke Möbelwerkstätte GmbH
Klocke Möbelwerkstätte GmbH

Klocke Möbelwerkstätte GmbH
Klocke Möbelwerkstätte GmbH
Klocke Möbelwerkstätte GmbH

Whatever the colour of your bathroom, you can afford to go a little crazy with the colour of your towels! The brighter the better we say, so don't shy away from fuchsia, turquoise or yellow and see what a difference they make.

5. Don't be basic when it comes to your accessories

ferm LIVING Image Photos, ferm LIVING ferm LIVING Balconies, verandas & terracesPlants & flowers
ferm LIVING

ferm LIVING Image Photos

ferm LIVING
ferm LIVING
ferm LIVING

Everything looks better when you give it a personal touch and we think your conservatory can be transformed by painting your plant pots. A mediterranean vibe always looks amazing and feels so warm!

6. Turn your bedding into wall art

Bedding, bluebellgray bluebellgray BedroomTextiles
bluebellgray

Bedding

bluebellgray
bluebellgray
bluebellgray

Grab a couple of extra pillow cases and some embroidery hoops and frame the material you love the most. Hanging your finished pieces above your bed will really tie everything together and zing up your room!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Recycle old jumpers and jackets into throws for thrifty textile fun

A stack of Finest Harris Tweed quilts Quilts by Lisa Watson BedroomTextiles Harris Tweed,double bed size,reversible,patchwork,quilt
Quilts by Lisa Watson

A stack of Finest Harris Tweed quilts

Quilts by Lisa Watson
Quilts by Lisa Watson
Quilts by Lisa Watson

Before you take a load of old clothes to a clothing bank or charity shop, set aside anything made from hardy material so you can make a patchwork blanket or throw. These look great in a living room that needs a little jazzing up!

8. Be an ink master and create napkins to die for

Swallow collection of homewares homify Dining roomCrockery & glassware Cotton Blue dining,kitchen,table,setting,interior,home,blue,summer,spring,bird,animal,swallow,country,nature,kitchen,table,setting,interior,home,blue,summer,spring,bird,animal,swallow,country,nature
homify

Swallow collection of homewares

homify
homify
homify

Linen fabric makes for wonderful napkins but if you like your place settings to look a little funkier, grab a stamp and liven up the material. Be sure to get washable ink and set it properly with an iron before the first wash!

9. Give your dining table a new lease of life

Kanteen Table in Reclaimed French Oak Salvation Furniture Dining roomTables
Salvation Furniture

Kanteen Table in Reclaimed French Oak

Salvation Furniture
Salvation Furniture
Salvation Furniture

You'll be amazed what a big impact a light sanding and fresh oiling will have on a much loved and heavily used dining table. Teak or linseed oil works best and will fill the room with a wonderful natural scent, too. 

10. Dare to be a little less uniform and embrace mismatched furniture

Klash Chairs Standrin Dining roomChairs & benches Solid Wood Multicolored dining chairs,dining chair,dining room chairs,dining room
Standrin

Klash Chairs

Standrin
Standrin
Standrin

For a cheap upgrade to your dining chairs go to your local DIY store, grab a handful of tester paint pots and paint each of your seats a different colour. For added pizazz, upholster the cushions in different fabrics.

11. Get a handle on things by adding new pull mechanisms

Large French Shabby Chic Chest of Drawers, The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture BedroomDressing tables
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic &amp; Vintage Furniture

Large French Shabby Chic Chest of Drawers

The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic &amp; Vintage Furniture
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture

If you have dressers and cabinets in your house that have seen better days, don't think about replacing them completely, just change up the handles and knobs. People will think it's a brand new piece of furniture, we promise!

12. Take your printing skills to the next level

Cushions, Sian Elin Sian Elin Living roomAccessories & decoration
Sian Elin

Cushions

Sian Elin
Sian Elin
Sian Elin

If napkins seemed like a walk in the park, why not try printing plain curtains? A methodical approach and a large space to work in will see an amazing end result and you can even design and carve your own stamp. Now that's interior design on a whole other level!

13. Put those knitting skills to good use

Schnuffle Pouffe with Knitted top homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
homify

Schnuffle Pouffe with Knitted top

homify
homify
homify

Knitting is a wonderfully relaxing craft but it can also come in super handy for breathing new life into old pouffes. Design and knit a cover and BAM! An instant transformation that will look amazing and feel cosy underfoot.

For more DIY inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: DIY Projects That Can’t Go Wrong.

A Suburban Temple of Modern Living
Have we ignited a crafty flame inside of you? What do you think you'll try your hand at first? We'd love to hear your plans, below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks