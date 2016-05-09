13 inexpensive ways to upgrade things in your home

If you're feeling in the mood to update your home a little but you don't want to spend a lot of money or dramatically change the feel of your interior scheme, small but effective upgrades are a great way to freshen things up.

You don't need to be a DIY genius to make a huge difference to your home, you just need some savvy and imagination. We thought a helping hand might be appreciated so have put together a list of fast and effective ideas. By the end of the weekend you'll be able to call yourself an interior stylist so paintbrushes at the ready and let's get crafty!