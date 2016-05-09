13 inexpensive ways to upgrade things in your home

If you're feeling in the mood to update your home a little but you don't want to spend a lot of money or dramatically change the feel of your interior scheme, small but effective upgrades are a great way to freshen things up.
You don't need to be a DIY genius to make a huge difference to your home, you just need some savvy and imagination. We thought a helping hand might be appreciated so have put together a list of fast and effective ideas. By the end of the weekend you'll be able to call yourself an interior stylist so paintbrushes at the ready and let's get crafty!
If you can spare a whole day for a project, we think boring floors can be transformed with some well chosen paint and a fun design. Geometric is so in right now so why not have a bash?
Gather together all of your picture frames, choose a striking colour and paint them all the same shade to make a huge impact on your art! We think black frames in a variety of styles and shapes always look great against a white wall, as seen here from Studio Lisa Bengtsson.
They're popular for a reason and we think Kilner jars make a great alternative to standard plant pots. Use them for herbs in your kitchen, cacti in your living room and fresh blooms in the bedroom!
Whatever the colour of your bathroom, you can afford to go a little crazy with the colour of your towels! The brighter the better we say, so don't shy away from fuchsia, turquoise or yellow and see what a difference they make.
Everything looks better when you give it a personal touch and we think your conservatory can be transformed by painting your plant pots. A mediterranean vibe always looks amazing and feels so warm!
Grab a couple of extra pillow cases and some embroidery hoops and frame the material you love the most. Hanging your finished pieces above your bed will really tie everything together and zing up your room!
Before you take a load of old clothes to a clothing bank or charity shop, set aside anything made from hardy material so you can make a patchwork blanket or throw. These look great in a living room that needs a little jazzing up!
Linen fabric makes for wonderful napkins but if you like your place settings to look a little funkier, grab a stamp and liven up the material. Be sure to get washable ink and set it properly with an iron before the first wash!
You'll be amazed what a big impact a light sanding and fresh oiling will have on a much loved and heavily used dining table. Teak or linseed oil works best and will fill the room with a wonderful natural scent, too.
For a cheap upgrade to your dining chairs go to your local DIY store, grab a handful of tester paint pots and paint each of your seats a different colour. For added pizazz, upholster the cushions in different fabrics.
If you have dressers and cabinets in your house that have seen better days, don't think about replacing them completely, just change up the handles and knobs. People will think it's a brand new piece of furniture, we promise!
If napkins seemed like a walk in the park, why not try printing plain curtains? A methodical approach and a large space to work in will see an amazing end result and you can even design and carve your own stamp. Now that's interior design on a whole other level!
Knitting is a wonderfully relaxing craft but it can also come in super handy for breathing new life into old pouffes. Design and knit a cover and BAM! An instant transformation that will look amazing and feel cosy underfoot.
