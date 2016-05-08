Top 5 Projects of the Week: Ultimate Garden Makeover to Crazy Townhouse Transformation

We're fans of the adage,
If it's not broken don't fix it. So, with that in mind we return with our tried and tested Sunday morning round up of the week's most clicked articles on homify. Our Top 5, if you prefer.
From a stunningly popular North London garden makeover project to a jaw-dropping townhouse transformation, with interesting stops at a 1930s home modernisation, cleaning tips and 14 things you'll most certainly want to add to your garden wishlist, it'll be a fun journey.
Get strapped in, enjoy the ride and then let us know which article you most appreciated in the comments!
If homify articles were Olympic athletes then this one would be Usain Bolt, so was its dominance this week. Speaking about this epic project, Reis London revealed, ’We added a loft conversion and extension to a Victorian terrace property in London. As well as landscaping the garden to create a low maintenance contemporary finish.
They make it sound so simple, like it was nothing, but the impact has been enormous. Gone is a wasteland at the rear of the property and it has been replaced with a gorgeous garden, prime for socialising in. The loft conversion has also been added with symbiotic design considered and, as a whole, the improvements to this property have been off the charts!
This helpful Ideabook would have cleaned up (sorry) if it wasn't for that pesky garden before and after! Oh well, second place is not to be sniffed at.
Welcoming guests to your home involves a little more than smiling and offering drinks. All the friendliness in the world won’t make up for a dirty home with foul smells and smudged surfaces.
Now, we understand that you may do your best to ensure your home is relatively spotless, but even with your best intentions, a little dirt and grime may still creep in on occasion. Have you ever considered that your cleaning technique may not be the best solution?
To help you through this trying time, we drew up a list of seven household elements that require the occasional clean yet may have been cleaned the wrong way all along!
On homify we love the homes that give away very little from their frontage and pack big punches both inside and to the rear. We know that a book should never be judged by its cover, with that saying applying to the this home by Holland & Green.
The street frontage of the home is a melange of white render and brick, giving away a hint of the property's 1930 inception. The inside is a stunning mix of beautiful material qualities and cleverly resolved spaces that will surely have you rethinking your current home.
Just as you cleverly add different elements to your interiors (a framed painting in the hallway, a beautiful desk in your study), the same way creativity is needed when it comes to those exterior spaces. Yes, you may already have a lush garden or just a fresh lawn but what will you add to it? More flowers? Some new potted plants? What about the rest of the lawn?
Luckily, a garden is not your only option for your exterior areas.
If you missed our article the first time around here's your second chance to enjoy some other creative ways for you to spice up the space around your house!
Restructuring the interiors of period homes is becoming more and popular as interior architects continue to develop ways to maximise the homes we already live in which, given their age, are not always designed in an ideal way.
Many Georgian houses built in London were never expected to last much longer than 50 years, having been built in quick succession to keep up with the rising demand for housing of the time. Due to their rushed nature, many Georgian properties have been demolished and replaced but those that do still stand some 200+ years later, are a true testament to the skill and determination of later generations.
Spanning from 1720 to 1830, never would a builder of the Georgian era ever envisioned the homes they built to become what many have today. This property in London has been completely adapted with a restructure of the interior and a stunning interior design to match. Thanks to The Silkroad Interior Design this family now has a well curated interior to continue to enjoy living in their home.
You can set your watch by homify Top 5… we'll return again, same time next week. Hope to see you here!