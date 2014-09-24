Choosing the right front door

Black is not often chosen as a colour for the front door, but why is this so? Remember your door will give off a first impression to those who approach it, and it should resemble your character. Black is a strong colour, so this too may deter unwanted folk from approaching.

We think this black door is elegant and modern, perfectly matched to the contrasting stone this home is built from.

The front door of your home should match the theme of the house, so choose a door that will work well with how the rest of the outside of the house will look. A black door may not work so well on a log cabin, for example, but might be more suited to, say, a terrace home.