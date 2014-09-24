Choosing the right front door

The front door is a real calling card of our house, a part of the home that in its own way, tells visitors a little about the home owner. All too often we do not give enough thought to the choice of front door for our houses, but if we have a real think about it, we realise that it is one of the first things somebody sees, and we know how much first impressions count, right? Therefore, it is important to think carefully about what kind of impression we want to give visitors. As many of us may live in an apartment block, we not have too much say in the choice of how our front door will look. However, those of us who own their own houses are able to pick and choose from the many varieties of front doors available. Today we will look at some front door options and how to choose what to take into consideration when deciding what is the right one for us. Below you will find examples of different doors that can be found within our platform. Because at homify we have everything covered, even the front door.
A clear front door for a residence may not be your first choice, but in an office setting or business environment, why not? This style of office entrance is very welcoming to customers or clients and gives an impression of transparency, showing the business has nothing to hide. If you do decide to install a front door of this nature in your home, it would be only be wise to do so in a rural setting, or where there is dense bush surround the entrance to the house. A transparent front door would not suit a busy city street full of prying onlookers. A design like this is very modern, and although an all-glass door and frame may at first seem unsafe, today's technology ensures glass is as strong as any other material, safe from potential thieves and the harsh elements.
Black is not often chosen as a colour for the front door, but why is this so? Remember your door will give off a first impression to those who approach it, and it should resemble your character. Black is a strong colour, so this too may deter unwanted folk from approaching.
We think this black door is elegant and modern, perfectly matched to the contrasting stone this home is built from.
The front door of your home should match the theme of the house, so choose a door that will work well with how the rest of the outside of the house will look. A black door may not work so well on a log cabin, for example, but might be more suited to, say, a terrace home.
A heavy duty door is one that gives a sense of safety and security for those it houses and is ideal for a city environment where theft is higher. If safety is one of your biggest concerns, there are various levels of lock strengths to protect you from break ins. With these heavy duty locks and doors comes a higher cost, so if safety is not a concern, then opt for something more basic. After all, we do not want to feel like prisoners in our own homes.
In this home we see how the door matches perfectly with the colour palette of the timber beams of the house, and the thin vertical windows in the door align with the bigger glass windows to the side. House numbers are often placed on or near the front door as well as the letter box, and this too is a chance to express your character.
This door is a mix of the first two doors featured; one of transparency through using glass, and the black door, with its strong impression. The entrance of this house in the Italian province of Ancona has a security door with an almost black dark wood color, keeping in line with all the fixtures in the house. The entrance is far wider than the doors featured above, thanks to a large window integrated into the entrance.This allows light to shine in front outside into the entrance of the home, a nice bridge from outdoors to inside via the tiled front patio.