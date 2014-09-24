homify 360°: An eco-friendly house in Guernsey

This wonderful family house that we present to you today is located in Guernsey. The landscape of the island is dominated by the steep coast in the south, and some of that steepness has been reflected in the home’s angular structure. The island is especially popular because of its mild, almost Mediterranean climate, which is influenced by the passing Gulf Stream. In addition to farming, there are also smaller industries that have settled on the island. The house was formerly in function as a packaging hall and has now been redeveloped into an energy-efficient, eco-friendly house.