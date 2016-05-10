Smart ways to utilize the little corners of your house

Corridors, long but narrow living rooms and tight spaces are all a decorating headache if approached in the wrong way. Just choosing the wrong wall to put an accent colour on could shrink the space even more if you're not careful. Fortunately, we have some great advice to making those awkward spots seem much wider and far more usable.

It's all about creating the illusion of length so that the width becomes a distant memory. Come with us as we look at the long and lean items, the accessories and the colours that will help you expand your home!