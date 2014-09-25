Design made in the UK

Truly good design depends on a variety of factors. Here at homify, we appreciate objects whose designers consider both functionality and aesthetics. They should be useful, consumer friendly and unique. Most of all, we appreciate pieces that spark the imagination, objects whose sight inspires countless associations, and makes you think about how you could use these things in your own home or life. Today, we look at a few wonderful examples of useful and creative designs from the UK. We hope you find them as inspirational as we do!