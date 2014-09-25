Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Design made in the UK

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
Loading admin actions …

Truly good design depends on a variety of factors. Here at homify, we appreciate objects whose designers consider both functionality and aesthetics. They should be useful, consumer friendly and unique. Most of all, we appreciate pieces that spark the imagination, objects whose sight inspires countless associations, and makes you think about how you could use these things in your own home or life. Today, we look at a few wonderful examples of useful and creative designs from the UK. We hope you find them as inspirational as we do! 

homify 360°: An eco-friendly house in Guernsey

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks