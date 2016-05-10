14 products that prove how much you need colourblocking in your life

If you've never heard of or tried colourblocking before then this is the Ideabook for you! A fantastic way to add big chunks of vibrant hues into your home, colourblocking makes for a quick and easy way to update your interior design scheme as frequently as you fancy.

Easy to accomplish with furniture, walls and textiles, this fabulous interior design trick is about to become your new favourite weekend DIY hobby so be prepared to start collecting craft supplies!