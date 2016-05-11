Your browser is out-of-date.

10 ways you can make (mostly) all white interiors work

MR & MRS BLANK'S KITCHEN, Diane Berry Kitchens Diane Berry Kitchens Modern kitchen
All white interiors tend to make people think of minimalist designs and while it's true that this is a common scheme in pared back homes, it can work in more settings than just that one. In fact, even family homes can make all white work.

The key to embracing a nearly all white interior is to add just enough contrast to both highlight the amount of white and offset it to prevent it from feeling impersonal or cold. Don't worry if you're stuck for ideas as to how to accomplish this though as we have a whole host of them for you!

1. Add some funky touches so it doesn't look boring

White Timeless, Angola, Spaceroom - Interior Design Spaceroom - Interior Design
Spaceroom—Interior Design

Spaceroom - Interior Design
Spaceroom—Interior Design
Spaceroom - Interior Design

White isn't always the most adventurous or exciting colour available but you can make it look space age awesome in your home if you add the right finishing touches. We love this under counter light from Spaceroom Interior Design as it just lifts the theme into the realms of super cool, not super plain.

2. Keep the white but experiment with shapes

White Timeless, Angola, Spaceroom - Interior Design Spaceroom - Interior Design
Spaceroom—Interior Design

Spaceroom - Interior Design
Spaceroom—Interior Design
Spaceroom - Interior Design

If an all white bedroom appeals to you, you can still flex your design muscles by embracing different and interesting shapes rather than colour. We love retro styling with furniture that has round corners as it adds a new dimension of fun.

3. Break the theme up with some wall art

Skandynawskie biele i szarości., 4ma projekt 4ma projekt Scandinavian style living room
4ma projekt

4ma projekt
4ma projekt
4ma projekt

Wall art is a great way to inject a little break from monotony in any room but it works especially well in an all white setting. This is even more true if you use thin, contrasting coloured frames, such as black ones.

4. Warm the space with a little bit of natural wood

White Timeless, Angola, Spaceroom - Interior Design Spaceroom - Interior Design
Spaceroom—Interior Design

Spaceroom - Interior Design
Spaceroom—Interior Design
Spaceroom - Interior Design

When everything else in a room has been kept to the rigid all white colour scheme, there is something fabulously elegant about injecting some warmth in the form of natural wood. We think open-sided bookshelves work best as they allow for the white walls to still show through.

5. Acclimatise your little ones early

White moKee Mini Cot moKee Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs Wood White
moKee

White moKee Mini Cot

moKee
moKee
moKee

Getting your kids used to an all white interior when they are young will help you to not only keep it clean but also incorporate their personal space into the scheme. A white nursery looks great and is also gender neutral so your baby would be cutting edge from day one!

6. Maximise the view so a white scheme is the background

MR & MRS BLANK'S KITCHEN, Diane Berry Kitchens Diane Berry Kitchens Modern kitchen
Diane Berry Kitchens

MR & MRS BLANK'S KITCHEN

Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens

White works wonders to make a room feel large and spacious but if you're worried it will look too sterile, make it come second fiddle to a lovely view. The French doors here really steal the limelight!

7. If you like minimalism really go for it

A Spacious Apartment in Prenzlauer Berg, lifelife GmbH lifelife GmbH Scandinavian style living room
lifelife GmbH

lifelife GmbH
lifelife GmbH
lifelife GmbH

White and minimalism go hand-in-hand so if a pared back look appeals to you, really commit to it! Wide open spaces that are free of clutter and extraneous furniture look fantastic and make for a fabulous home that feels enormous!

8. Get the whole family involved

homify Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Solid Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

For an all white interior to work everybody in the house needs to commit to it. This includes home workers and little ones so try to steer their furniture choices in the right direction. For children's rooms, funky storage alternatives will definitely make them see the light!

9. Focus on accessories if you want to start small

Collectie 2015, Deknudt Mirrors Deknudt Mirrors Living roomAccessories & decoration
Deknudt Mirrors

Deknudt Mirrors
Deknudt Mirrors
Deknudt Mirrors

If you are thinking about bringing an all white interior into being but want to do it gradually, you can make fantastic inroads by starting with your accessories. Small chairs and wall items, such as mirrors, are the perfect choice.

10. Take a look at the exterior of your house

Villa Freundorf / Österreich, project a01 architects, ZT Gmbh project a01 architects, ZT Gmbh Modern houses
project a01 architects, ZT Gmbh

project a01 architects, ZT Gmbh
project a01 architects, ZT Gmbh
project a01 architects, ZT Gmbh

If an all white interior has been easy to implement and works for you, you might be tempted to find other ways to add white to your living space. It's a big task but if your home could make it work, we think a coat of white exterior paint will really set the tone, create a great first impression and give a little hint as to what lies within.

For more white interior inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Don’t Be Scared Of White Interiors!

A Masterclass in Open Plan Living
Are you apprehensive about all white interiors? What's your biggest concern? Share your thoughts in the comments,below!

