13 bachelor pad ideas to up your appeal

Hey guys. We know that left to your own devices you will have a home that resembles a man cave but if you want to feel confident when inviting people over you need to put a little thought and effort into the simple touches that will make your 'pad' feel like a real home. No, we're not suggesting you add a lot of pink but there are some simple things you can do to make your house a little more guest-friendly.
From choosing the right bathroom textiles and changing your sheets regularly, through to having proper wine glasses in the kitchen, we have plenty of tips that will turn your fortress of solitude into the hottest socialisation spot in town!
A great sound system and crystal clear television are both staples in the ultimate bachelor pad so don't skimp on the wires or the display stand and invest as much as you can. Don't worry, we won't tell anyone you secretly like to watch rom-coms!
There is a scary statistic out there that says many single guys only change their sheets four times a year. It makes us shudder and your house guests will have the same reaction so invest in a few sets of beautiful bedding, like this example from TrueStuff, and get in the habit of changing it once a week. We hope we don't have to tell you how often to wear clean pants!
Guy time is important and if you don't fancy going out all the time, try to cordon off an area in your bachelor pad where you and your buds can hang out and have a good time. A pool table is the perfect gathering spot and men just seem to flock to them!
Nothing says swish bachelor pad like an open fire. So, to really set the romantic tone have a think about how you heat your home and look into something a little more opulent. How manly!
You might think that a small sofa will encourage guests to move in a little closer but when it's your mates that have popped over, it can be nice to have some sprawl space. A corner sofa makes for a great social set up and makes sure everyone has enough room to be comfortable.
Soft lighting isn't reserved for girls so be sure to invest in some attractive, dimmed lighting for all your main living areas. You'll be shocked at what a difference it makes when you want to set a more relaxing tone. Candles are also a great idea and won't look too girly… promise!
We're going to let you in on a little secret here, guys. When you buy a full set from a flatpack furniture store, not only do people know, they all think it looks a little strange.
What you might think is cohesive and matching actually looks a little unimaginative and lazy so try your hand at a little eclectic repurposing. These antique chests are the perfect bedside table alternative!
There's nothing worse than leaving your dirty clothes strewn all over the floor so invest in some proper laundry baskets. We suggest placing one in your bedroom and one in the bathroom just to be sure that you break the 'leave it when you drop it' habit!
Artisan hand soap will make your bathroom look a lot more thought out, smell good all the time and gives the impression that you are someone that considers the little things in life. Also, try to keep the sink clean as slimy soap trays and beard hair in the sink is hardly sophisticated!
Even the hottest and most powerful showers in the world seem to struggle with the task of getting all the grime of a working week off you chaps so we think it's a good idea to steer clear of white towels. They always look a little grubby and that's super unappealing. We're just being honest!
You might think it's quirky and fun to offer guests wine in mugs and jam jars but we don't! Pretty wine glasses will up your sophistication and enjoyment of a favourite tipple. Try to get a minimum of six as that way you can avoid stress over any breakages.
Come on, admit it… even those of you that love a good game of football and a few pints with your friends still like some cool wall art! It's not a bad thing. Quite the opposite, in fact! Get some stylish prints in frames and up on your wall to show your more cultured side. While you're at it, get your books out on display, too.
Rugs might be something that girls more commonly buy to tie a room together but we think you can shirk that sexist notion. A well chosen rug adds a little softness to a room and encourages guests to kick off their shoes and get really comfy. You're welcome!
