13 bachelor pad ideas to up your appeal

Hey guys. We know that left to your own devices you will have a home that resembles a man cave but if you want to feel confident when inviting people over you need to put a little thought and effort into the simple touches that will make your 'pad' feel like a real home. No, we're not suggesting you add a lot of pink but there are some simple things you can do to make your house a little more guest-friendly.

From choosing the right bathroom textiles and changing your sheets regularly, through to having proper wine glasses in the kitchen, we have plenty of tips that will turn your fortress of solitude into the hottest socialisation spot in town!