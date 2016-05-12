9 mind-blowing kitchens from around the world

Some of the kitchens out there are absolutely incredible and, while we like to think we have a great handle on interior design here in the UK, it never hurts to take a little look at what everyone else is doing. If anything, it spurs us on to up our game considerably!
We've found some of the most amazing kitchens and are bringing them to you today. While we might not always have the tropical climes of some countries or the building styles of others, we think you'll be suitably inspired ahead of your kitchen revamp.
Taking a different turn, we see that Germany is truly the master of the rustic design trend, thanks to a plethora of natural materials and exposed brickwork. That grainy breakfast bar worktop is spectacular. What a rugged spot and we can smell the stollen from here!
Italy certainly knows how to create an amazing kitchen, wouldn't you say? This drastically industrial meets minimalist space, put together by Doimo Cucine, is as stylish as it is eye-catching.
Just look at all the polished concrete and the glossy surfaces that have been added in as a contrast!
For a truly traditional and functional kitchen, Spain is hard to beat as food is so central to family life. We love the beautiful mosaic tile splashback, the jagged wall and all the utensils out on display. The best part is, you know they get used!
Nothing matches, the space is industrial and there is even a child's swing but you can't deny this is one of the most fantastic kitchens that you have ever seen, can you?
All that exposed storage is an absolute delight and we might steal that idea for our home!
If we had Brazilian weather here in the UK there would be nothing you could do to stop us from having an essentially open air kitchen but admiring this one will have to suffice.
Though narrow, the lengthy proportions of this room look incredible. And that garden so close to the worktop? Divine!
You'd expect nothing less than an ultra chic and high-end kitchen from any home in France, would you? It is the fashion capital of the world, after all.
We love the effortless combination of heritage, modern and masculine styles that only the French can really pull off and that one pop of colour in the form of the fridge is such a talking point. Oui, oui!
We do love us some rich heritage and this tradition kitchen in Turkey is hitting all the right notes. The old fashioned range cooker, housed in a gargantuan alcove, not only looks up to the task of cooking for a large family but also adds such character. The patterned floor and pretty cabinets are amazing too!
We don't know where to start with this kitchen but we think you'll agree it is mind-blowing! The shapes, the purple accents and the brazen approach to being different and daring is just so inspiring.
You barely even notice that the cabinets are all a very safe white. Wow!
We couldn't do an article on kitchens around the world without including the good old UK and we think we have a style all of our own.
Always with a little touch of tradition, we are seeing more and more skylight extension set ups now and think that we are really setting our own standards. Just look at the amazing lighting!
For more amazing kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Treasure Islands For Your Kitchen.