9 mind-blowing kitchens from around the world

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern kitchen
Some of the kitchens out there are absolutely incredible and, while we like to think we have a great handle on interior design here in the UK, it never hurts to take a little look at what everyone else is doing. If anything, it spurs us on to up our game considerably!

We've found some of the most amazing kitchens and are bringing them to you today. While we might not always have the tropical climes of some countries or the building styles of others, we think you'll be suitably inspired ahead of your kitchen revamp.

1. Gorgeous Gemany

Küche Modern und Altholztheke, ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau Modern kitchen
ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau

ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau
ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau
ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau

Taking a different turn, we see that Germany is truly the master of the rustic design trend, thanks to a plethora of natural materials and exposed brickwork. That grainy breakfast bar worktop is spectacular. What a rugged spot and we can smell the stollen from here!

2. Inspirational Italy

Numero Uno, doimo cucine doimo cucine Modern kitchen
doimo cucine

doimo cucine
doimo cucine
doimo cucine

Italy certainly knows how to create an amazing kitchen, wouldn't you say? This drastically industrial meets minimalist space, put together by Doimo Cucine, is as stylish as it is eye-catching.

Just look at all the polished concrete and the glossy surfaces that have been added in as a contrast!

3. Spectacular Spain

Proyecto decoración de un txoko tradicional en Getxo., Urbana Interiorismo Urbana Interiorismo Rustic style kitchen
Urbana Interiorismo

Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo

For a truly traditional and functional kitchen, Spain is hard to beat as food is so central to family life. We love the beautiful mosaic tile splashback, the jagged wall and all the utensils out on display. The best part is, you know they get used!

4. Juxtaposing Japan

.8 HOUSE, .8 / TENHACHI .8 / TENHACHI Industrial style kitchen
.8 / TENHACHI

.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI

Nothing matches, the space is industrial and there is even a child's swing but you can't deny this is one of the most fantastic kitchens that you have ever seen, can you?

All that exposed storage is an absolute delight and we might steal that idea for our home!

5. Beautiful Brazil

Paraty House, Studio MK27 Studio MK27 Modern kitchen
Studio MK27

Studio MK27
Studio MK27
Studio MK27

If we had Brazilian weather here in the UK there would be nothing you could do to stop us from having an essentially open air kitchen but admiring this one will have to suffice.

Though narrow, the lengthy proportions of this room look incredible. And that garden so close to the worktop? Divine!

6. Fabulous France

Chalet de Claude: un chalet de luxe, mais distinctif avec un intérieur en rouge et noir, shep&kyles design shep&kyles design Country style kitchen
shep&amp;kyles design

shep&kyles design
shep&amp;kyles design
shep&kyles design

You'd expect nothing less than an ultra chic and high-end kitchen from any home in France, would you? It is the fashion capital of the world, after all.

We love the effortless combination of heritage, modern and masculine styles that only the French can really pull off and that one pop of colour in the form of the fridge is such a talking point. Oui, oui!

7. Traditional Turkey

Kitchen LOLA 38 Hotel Mediterranean style kitchen
LOLA 38 Hotel

Kitchen

LOLA 38 Hotel
LOLA 38 Hotel
LOLA 38 Hotel

We do love us some rich heritage and this tradition kitchen in Turkey is hitting all the right notes. The old fashioned range cooker, housed in a gargantuan alcove, not only looks up to the task of cooking for a large family but also adds such character. The patterned floor and pretty cabinets are amazing too!

8. Indescribable India

Residential project, ARY Studios ARY Studios Modern kitchen
ARY Studios

ARY Studios
ARY Studios
ARY Studios

We don't know where to start with this kitchen but we think you'll agree it is mind-blowing! The shapes, the purple accents and the brazen approach to being different and daring is just so inspiring.

You barely even notice that the cabinets are all a very safe white. Wow!

9. Unmistakable UK

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

We couldn't do an article on kitchens around the world without including the good old UK and we think we have a style all of our own.

Always with a little touch of tradition, we are seeing more and more skylight extension set ups now and think that we are really setting our own standards. Just look at the amazing lighting!

For more amazing kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Treasure Islands For Your Kitchen.

Which country's style did you love the most? Will you be emulating it in your home? Share your thoughts in the comments...

