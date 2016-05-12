12 clever space saving solutions for small bedrooms

A small bedroom can be quite a tricky thing to contend with, especially if you have a lot of belongings to house. However, we think we've found some incredibly savvy techniques for making the most out of every available bit of space. You just need to think big even when you're living small.

From floating furniture to making everything just a little more multifunctional, we think you'll be appreciating your bijou bedroom in no time but don't just take our word for it, come take a look!