10 golden rules of keeping your small home organised

A small house is sometimes far harder to keep tidy than a larger property. Perhaps it's because you have less space to install clever hideaway storage options but, whatever the reason, it's something you need to tackle. The smaller the house the more you need to have your organisation on point, unless you like feeling as though you are living in a sea of clutter?

Take a look at our 10 golden rules when it comes to keeping a tidy home and see if you need to get a little more devout. You never know, you could be hiding a wonderful sized home beneath all of your belongings!