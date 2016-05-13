10 golden rules of keeping your small home organised

A small house is sometimes far harder to keep tidy than a larger property. Perhaps it's because you have less space to install clever hideaway storage options but, whatever the reason, it's something you need to tackle. The smaller the house the more you need to have your organisation on point, unless you like feeling as though you are living in a sea of clutter?
Take a look at our 10 golden rules when it comes to keeping a tidy home and see if you need to get a little more devout. You never know, you could be hiding a wonderful sized home beneath all of your belongings!
Of course, a key element to small home organisation is making sure that you are tidy but that can be an uphill battle if nobody else follows your lead.
Have a family pow wow and tell everyone they need to take ownership of their own spaces, even the kids with their bedrooms, and soon you could be feeling a lot more organised.
All those awkward nooks and crannies that you've previously ignored and not been able to use are going to come in really handy now.
We think that for excellent home organisation you should see everything as a potential haven of storage, including under your bed. We love this set up from Design Within Reach as it's so neat!
If your walls are bare then starting thinking loftily as they are a great source of potential organisation. Bookshelves that reach all the way up to the ceiling allow you to tackle untidy spaces with ease, as long as everything has a designated shelf.
We're not talking about buying a second home just to store all your excess bits and pieces but a garden shed or outbuilding makes a great location for items that have gravitated indoors but really belong outside. Wellington boots, hand tools and DIY materials will all be perfectly at home in a shed.
If you truly want to get your small home more organised you need to take stock of what is actually important to you.
We suggest having a good clear out and then, in the case of your bedroom, sorting your clothes seasonally. Anything you won't wear for a few months can go up in the loft until you need it and your wardrobe can stop bursting at the seams.
Why store the spare toilet rolls under the kitchen sink? That will take up lots of room that you might need for something else and if you're caught short, you'll curse the day you were so silly! Keep everything room specific and neat and you won't go too far wrong.
Enough with everything having one function! If you have a small home you need to get to grips with investing in items that can do more than one thing without taking up extra room.
We love breakfast bars that double up as worktops as it's a perfectly symbiotic set up and even negates the need for a dining table. How's that for space saving?
In a small home there is a chance that certain items will have to live out in the open. Nobody ever seems to have enough cupboard space so if you are looking for kitchen utensils, try to opt for ones that won't hurt your eyes if they start to live on the countertop.
When it comes to appliances in your home, try to find smaller, more compact versions or you could find yourself in a situation where you have no room for anything else. This can go for anything from coffee makers through to slimline dishwashers and even travel hairdryers. Small can be super!
Anything that allows you to get more storage bang for your buck has to be worth looking into, surely? Items such as vacuum storage bags for spare bedding and multi-tier coat hangers allow you to tidy away far more without sacrificing half as much room as you might expect. They are readily available in most DIY shops, too!
