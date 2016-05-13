11 stylish DIY hacks to beautify your bedroom

When money is tight but you are in desperate need of a change, why not embrace your inner Handy Andy and see what you can create at home? DIY isn't nearly as scary as it sounds if you go slow and do plenty of research before you start a new project.

We've found some super cool and easy to complete bedroom DIY projects for you to take a stab at and we think you'll be pleasantly surprised at how simple yet effective they are. In one case, it's as easy as putting on the washing machine. You see? We told you this would be easy!