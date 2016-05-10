Before and After: Falling Down Farm to Beautiful Barn Conversion

Found in Cornwall, in the coastal town of Mawgan Porth, this home started its life as a run down farm building that someone saw the potential in. In fact, they saw so much potential they bought the building with a view to transforming it into the ultimate family holiday home and nothing would stop them. Not even the fact that the space was exceptionally cramped and had very low ceilings.

Bradley van Der Straeten Architects were the team behind this build and clearly took to the ethos of the project straight away as they created something absolutely amazing. Speaking about the project, they noted that, ’Our design has re-invented the interior to create a spacious living space that celebrates the form and materials of the original building. The extensive renovation works to the existing timber rafters and stone walls are offset by the insertion of two new elements that house the two bedrooms, a bathroom and an en suite. Resembling beach huts, the two elements are clad in timber and efficiently conceal an abundance of storage.’

We can tell already that you're keen to take a look, so let's hop to it!