Before and After: Underwhelming Finishes to Perfect Details

There are times when an apartment or home is not so awful, in terms of space at least, but the finishing touches have been totally wrong. When that happens, one bad colour scheme, a few cheap looking light fixtures and an outdated kitchen can have a huge impact on how much you could see yourself living in a space. That's what happened with today's featured project.

Juno Design took an unfashionable, unlivable spot and turned it into a masterpiece of sweeping space and neutral colours fit for anyone to call home.

Come take a look and see if you like the fun extra touches!