Before and After: Underwhelming Finishes to Perfect Details

There are times when an apartment or home is not so awful, in terms of space at least, but the finishing touches have been totally wrong. When that happens, one bad colour scheme, a few cheap looking light fixtures and an outdated kitchen can have a huge impact on how much you could see yourself living in a space. That's what happened with today's featured project.
Juno Design took an unfashionable, unlivable spot and turned it into a masterpiece of sweeping space and neutral colours fit for anyone to call home.
Come take a look and see if you like the fun extra touches!
Not exactly the most auspicious start. As entrances go, we confess we have seen worse but this is not something you'd want to see after a taxing and tiring day at work, is it?
The colour scheme here looks awful and it's as though the word luxury has never made it into the vocabulary. Grey and beige are hardly a great colour combo, but for an entrance? They are positively depressing! And just what is that random wall adornment on the right? How odd.
Dark wood, as in rich mahogany shades, can be exceptionally hard to work with and get right. It's such a deep hue and has such a red undertone that it permeates everything it is near and, in the case of this kitchen, it really takes over.
Monolithic, boring and in a shabby condition, this is certainly not somewhere that you'd rush to in order to whip up a feast for a dinner party or even an evening meal just for you.
Oh no! The 80s has well and truly visited this apartment and never decided to leave. We also see that in the kitchen now that we think about it. This huge array of built-in cupboards really seals the deal though. How many can you possibly have?
In a large home built-in cupboards aren't so bad as there is more than enough space to accommodate them but they still need to look good, which is where these ones really fail. Doors would have been a good move, possibly?
What an enormous difference removing some unfortunate shelving has. Gone is the claustrophobic feeling that only too much furniture can evoke and now this huge first floor area feels relaxed, open and full of potential.
As this is an upstairs area you'd like to think this would become an expansive, sweeping bedroom with huge amounts of space to simply enjoy a little downtime relaxation. What a fabulous touch it is to have a great view of that new light fixture!
Up on the almost mezzanine (we can't actually call it one as there are stairs and a fully formed second level), we saw the fabulous stillness of the newly transformed space and from the lower floor you can see the full width windows that made such lovely tableau come to life.
We love the use of an accent colour to really highlight the uniqueness of this installation and think that in a home that was stuck in a grey and beige rut, a burst of minty green is a welcome respite!
Given the choice, wouldn't you opt for a huge, gargantuan bedroom and sacrifice your bathroom to achieve it? We spend a lot more time in our sleeping areas than we do the bathroom so why have a big one that will need a whole day to clean?
We think this charming little set up is perfect and the calm colour scheme works well here as there is enough white to offset the brown and prevent it from becoming too overbearing. All in all, we think this is a lovely revamp that shows the potential that all spaces have in them, if you can only tap into it!
