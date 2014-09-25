Home office design

Working from has become all too easy these days. With an ever changing way business is conducted, the increase in the use of freelancers and technology, a shift in parenting roles and different family environments, and a shift away from the normal 9-5 work hours, working from home has become increasingly common. For some, working from home is the perfect way to spend more time with family and to be more productive by working in an environment conducive to work during hours that suit the many different lifestyles of modern life.
Working from home for some may only require a laptop and internet connection, others may require more space and a different type of work environment. If you are one of the lucky few who have the luxury of opting to work from home, here are a few examples and inspiring spaces, to help get the mind ticking and creative juices flowing.
One fundamental rule of working from home is making sure there is enough light to encourage positive and productive thoughts. No workspace is productive if it is not well lit and ventilated. This example of a home office has the desk smartly positioned under the window, maximising light and keeping the eyes from straining in the dark. This office also has ample shelving space, a key aspect for a profession that involves paperwork.
An extremely clean and modern take on a home office, this desk space represents everything modern about design- a monochromatic palette, sleek glass desk, and modern leather desk chair.
In stark contrast to the photo above, this home working space takes a modern perspective on rustic country charm. Complete with a large window and a rocking chair to take a quick break from the desk and relax for a moment, this looks like a space conducive to productivity.
Designers often use mood boards to draw inspiration from, to induce creative thinking, to begin projects or when a creative block sets in. By hanging a few small prints and designs above your workspace, you are sure to never be without some inspiration close by when the afternoon slump kicks in.
A great deskspace that has been completelty decorated to suit the individual that works here. A stale work space will always be less productive than a space where you feel comfortable, so make your home office your very own, and decorate it with as little or as much as you like, whichever environment makes you feel most at ease.
This cute home studio shows us that not only those who work on a computer can comfortably convert a room of their home into their work space. This small textiles studio is complete with sewing machines, cutting tables and dress form in the corner. With the simple addition of a large painting on the wall, this room has been transformed into a lovable space that would be great to work in.
As we all know, not everybody can live in a grand home with a grand home office to match. Make the most of any space available. As you can see, even the tiniest of nooks in the home can be converted into a beautiful work space. T his cute terrace home is making the most of the limited space with the inclusion of a small desk under the staircase, an area of the home often unused.
Not everyone works best in a space largely undecorated and with nothing visually stimulating, in fact, some people embrace it. This is a great rendition of a workspace that is very busy, without at all feeling cluttered. Much like creating mood boards above your desk, by hanging lots of of photos and prints such as in this room, some will find inspiration to get creative.
The attic is a great part of the home to use a home workspace as it is away from the distractions of the other parts of the house, and is often a part of the home unused, perfect for converting into a home office. With a view such as this, working from home seems very enticing.