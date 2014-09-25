Home office design

Working from has become all too easy these days. With an ever changing way business is conducted, the increase in the use of freelancers and technology, a shift in parenting roles and different family environments, and a shift away from the normal 9-5 work hours, working from home has become increasingly common. For some, working from home is the perfect way to spend more time with family and to be more productive by working in an environment conducive to work during hours that suit the many different lifestyles of modern life.

Working from home for some may only require a laptop and internet connection, others may require more space and a different type of work environment. If you are one of the lucky few who have the luxury of opting to work from home, here are a few examples and inspiring spaces, to help get the mind ticking and creative juices flowing.