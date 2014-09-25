Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Home office design

James Rippon James Rippon
Satteldachhaus in Hannover, DAVINCI HAUS GmbH & Co. KG DAVINCI HAUS GmbH & Co. KG Modern study/office
Loading admin actions …

Working from has become all too easy these days. With an ever changing way business is conducted, the increase in the use of freelancers and technology, a shift in parenting roles and different family environments, and a shift away from the normal 9-5 work hours, working from home has become increasingly common. For some, working from home is the perfect way to spend more time with family and to be more productive by working in an environment conducive to work during hours that suit the many different lifestyles of modern life.

Working from home for some may only require a laptop and internet connection, others may require more space and a different type of work environment. If you are one of the lucky few who have the luxury of opting to work from home, here are a few examples and inspiring spaces, to help get the mind ticking and creative juices flowing.

Utilise the light

Harbour Green, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Study/office
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

One fundamental rule of working from home is making sure there is enough light to encourage positive and productive thoughts. No workspace is productive if it is not well lit and ventilated. This example of a home office has the desk smartly positioned under the window, maximising light and keeping the eyes from straining in the dark. This office also has ample shelving space, a key aspect for a profession that involves paperwork.

Clean & modern

Office Roselind Wilson Design Modern study/office home office,desk,white chair,accessories,glass table,interior design
Roselind Wilson Design

Office

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

An extremely clean and modern take on a home office, this desk space represents everything modern about design- a monochromatic palette, sleek glass desk, and modern leather desk chair. 

Rustic charm

Modern Rustic Study / Office homify Classic style study/office
homify

Modern Rustic Study / Office

homify
homify
homify

In stark contrast to the photo above, this home working space takes a modern perspective on rustic country charm. Complete with a large window and a rocking chair to take a quick break from the desk and relax for a moment, this looks like a space conducive to productivity.

Inspiration wall

Arbeitszimmer, BoConcept Germany GmbH BoConcept Germany GmbH Modern study/office
BoConcept Germany GmbH

BoConcept Germany GmbH
BoConcept Germany GmbH
BoConcept Germany GmbH

Designers often use mood boards to draw inspiration from, to induce creative thinking, to begin projects or when a creative block sets in. By hanging a few small prints and designs above your workspace, you are sure to never be without some inspiration close by when the afternoon slump kicks in.

Personalised

WORK SPACE, VOGLIACASA.IT VOGLIACASA.IT Scandinavian style study/office Wood
VOGLIACASA.IT

VOGLIACASA.IT
VOGLIACASA.IT
VOGLIACASA.IT

A great deskspace that has been completelty decorated to suit the individual that works here. A stale work space will always be less productive than a space where you feel comfortable, so make your home office your very own, and decorate it with as little or as much as you like, whichever environment makes you feel most at ease.

Home studio

El espacio, La Manual La Manual Eclectic style study/office
La Manual

La Manual
La Manual
La Manual

This cute home studio shows us that not only those who work on a computer can comfortably convert a room of their home into their work space. This small textiles studio is complete with sewing machines, cutting tables and dress form in the corner. With the simple addition of a large painting on the wall, this room has been transformed into a lovable space that would be great to work in.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Maximising available space

Shawfield Street, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Classic style study/office
Ardesia Design

Shawfield Street

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

As we all know, not everybody can live in a grand home with a grand home office to match. Make the most of any space available. As you can see, even the tiniest of nooks in the home can be converted into a beautiful work space. T his cute terrace home is making the most of the limited space with the inclusion of a small desk under the staircase, an area of the home often unused.

Busy workspaces

Wohnung D, Christian Schwienbacher Christian Schwienbacher Study/office
Christian Schwienbacher

Christian Schwienbacher
Christian Schwienbacher
Christian Schwienbacher

Not everyone works best in a space largely undecorated and with nothing visually stimulating, in fact, some people embrace it. This is a great rendition of a workspace that is very busy, without at all feeling cluttered. Much like creating mood boards above your desk, by hanging lots of of photos and prints such as in this room, some will find inspiration to get creative.

Attic office

Satteldachhaus in Hannover, DAVINCI HAUS GmbH & Co. KG DAVINCI HAUS GmbH & Co. KG Modern study/office
DAVINCI HAUS GmbH &amp; Co. KG

DAVINCI HAUS GmbH & Co. KG
DAVINCI HAUS GmbH &amp; Co. KG
DAVINCI HAUS GmbH & Co. KG

The attic is a great part of the home to use a home workspace as it is away from the distractions of the other parts of the house, and is often a part of the home unused, perfect for converting into a home office. With a view such as this, working  from home seems very enticing. 

Design made in the UK
Which space featured would you work best in? Let us know in the comments below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks