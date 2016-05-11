A Masterclass in Open Plan Living

We've featured a few projects from the team at AR Design Studio and just as we are starting to think we have a total handle on their style, we find an amazing extension that just blows all of our expectations out of the water. The only thing we think we can safely assume is that anything they touch will turn to gold and today's example is no exception.

The team describe this project as a, Recently completed single-storey modern extension to a 3-bedroom house in North London. The finished property, Elm Court, retains its humble street appearance, yet is completely transformed from its previous gloomy atmosphere, with the new modern extension creating a light, airy and open living environment.

You might think you can picture what's coming but the attention to detail on the inside is staggering and the furnishing is simply the cherry on top of the sundae. Let's take a closer look and see if you are as impressed as we were!