A Masterclass in Open Plan Living

We've featured a few projects from the team at AR Design Studio and just as we are starting to think we have a total handle on their style, we find an amazing extension that just blows all of our expectations out of the water. The only thing we think we can safely assume is that anything they touch will turn to gold and today's example is no exception.
The team describe this project as a,
Recently completed single-storey modern extension to a 3-bedroom house in North London. The finished property, Elm Court, retains its humble street appearance, yet is completely transformed from its previous gloomy atmosphere, with the new modern extension creating a light, airy and open living environment.
You might think you can picture what's coming but the attention to detail on the inside is staggering and the furnishing is simply the cherry on top of the sundae. Let's take a closer look and see if you are as impressed as we were!
There are two camps of people when it comes to extensions. Some think you should be brazen and not try to camouflage the new element, whereas others prefer a more integrated approach, with modern extensions being blended in with existing architecture to look as though they has always been there. We think this example perfectly straddles the line between the two.
You couldn't think think this had long been in place but at the same time, it looks so at home. It is literally drawing us in so that's either great design at work or a sneaky tractor beam!
Moving up towards this fabulous extension you really start to get a feel for just what breathtaking design has been put into place. The sleek and skinny opening glass doors are a far cry from the chunky incarnations we are used to and the little finishing touches, such as a grey wall, really blur the lines between indoor and outdoor.
We can already start to see that chic, high-end interior styling is a major priority and while the muted colour scheme and angular nuances should look stern and stark, we find ourselves very keen to walk inside and drink them all in.
We are realising that you can't install an elegant extension without a specific dining area. Whether it's so you can invite people round for a meal and a subtle opportunity to show off your new addition or simply because you like to eat as a family around the same table, we think these specific spots really heighten the impact of an open plan room.
Glass was a great choice for the table and aligns beautifully with all the other ultra modern touches. And that seemingly floating room partition? Amazing!
Don't you find that kitchens like this one look so effortlessly cool? We'd love to be trendy enough to warrant such an installation but it looks so natural and right here. The contrast of gloss white surfaces with satin grey cabinets is exquisite and those chairs add just enough colour to prevent monochrome madness from taking over.
The symbiosis seen in all the materials is simply staggering and brushed metal makes for a wonderful accent throughout this whole extension.
Open plan living can take a little time to get used to but it looks as though these owners have made the transition with ease. Designated areas are easy to identify and the requisite levels of comfort are all here. While the kitchen is serious and hygienic, this corner lounge area has a gentle, homely feel.
The use of soft furnishings, such as that plush rug and the built-in boxy fireplace, is inspired and helps to cordon off a specific snuggle area that we know must be used every evening. The colour scheme hasn't been compromised, nor has the high fashion vibe, but there is something innately relaxing about this spot.
We couldn't leave this project without taking a closer look at this dividing screen. So monolithic and definite, it's strange how it almost melts away when you want it to but helps to section out the room. Adding a good chunk of dark colour, the paler tones are perfectly balanced and we really love the impact it has.
With a garden facing, media-free little corner in place, perfect for enjoying the first coffee of the day, this extension has it all and isn't ashamed or coy about demonstrating it. The modern feel of the whole room is astounding and to know that this has all been accomplished while staying sympathetic to the front of the house is simply staggering. AR Design Studio have truly done it again!
