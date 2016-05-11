Before and After: It was Acceptable in the 80s

Coordinating with an overseas company is never easy but to try to initiate and complete a total house renovation via Skype and email seems insane, unless that is, you are working with Moda Interiors! What they managed to achieve is nothing short of a miracle, turning an 80s nightmare of an interior into a crisp, modern gallery vibe.

Talking about the project, the team says, ’Our clients were living in the UK when they first approached us. They were moving to Western Australia and had bought an 80s house, which they wanted to fully renovate. Communication was carried out via email and Skype, with one or two visits to Australia prior to them moving countries. The whole house was renovated; walls and rooms were repositioned and all wet rooms including kitchen and laundry.’

If you love a retro resto project, you are going to go crazy for this one. It may have been acceptable in the 80s to have a house that looked like this but that doesn't mean it was right!