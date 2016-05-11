Before and After: It was Acceptable in the 80s

Coordinating with an overseas company is never easy but to try to initiate and complete a total house renovation via Skype and email seems insane, unless that is, you are working with Moda Interiors! What they managed to achieve is nothing short of a miracle, turning an 80s nightmare of an interior into a crisp, modern gallery vibe.
Talking about the project, the team says, ’Our clients were living in the UK when they first approached us. They were moving to Western Australia and had bought an 80s house, which they wanted to fully renovate. Communication was carried out via email and Skype, with one or two visits to Australia prior to them moving countries. The whole house was renovated; walls and rooms were repositioned and all wet rooms including kitchen and laundry.’
If you love a retro resto project, you are going to go crazy for this one. It may have been acceptable in the 80s to have a house that looked like this but that doesn't mean it was right!
Argh… our eyes! That floor, the honey wood varnished kitchen and those drapes. THE DRAPES! This is so 80s-tastic that we half expect Duran Duran to come waltzing out of the pantry but then again, that would improve this décor!
Too much cream, not enough definition and once again, those curtains! This is not a dream home for anyone emigrating to Australia.
Now this is a kitchen and dining area that we can get on board with and it's wiping those curtains from our memory completely. A chic monochrome scheme has worked wonders, as has a new floor.
By opening the room up this space now feels vast and luxurious and we are starting to feel the envy bug kicking in!
We understand that in a master bedroom you want a certain amount of luxury and finesse but when were faux columns ever the height of style and fashion? Oh, yes… in the 80s.
Awkward shapes, a floral curtain pelmet and tacky door hardware is just overwhelming us. Did we all like this styling a few years ago?
Yes. What else can we say but yes to this space? Plush, elegant and so refined, it is a far cry from what was here before and a triumph in terms of adding endless luxury.
Keeping the room semi open plan with the en suite is a divine touch and that mink, silver and white colour scheme is something else. No more floral here, thank you very much. This is 2016, after all!
On a positive note, if your guest bathroom looked like this you probably wouldn't have to worry about having people to stay too often. Who on earth chose this mix of honey wood, cream and apricot colours? Don't get us wrong, the proportions of the room are wonderful and a real treat for weary visitors but… argh!
So, with a monochrome masterpiece of a bathroom you now have to deal with the fact that friends and family won't ever want to leave your house.
While the room itself hasn't changed shape, unlike many of the others, the wildly different styling has made this seem like a totally new space and can we all just appreciate the integrated towel store for a second? Lovely!
All that carpet and wasted space. It's hurting our eyes and seriously, couldn't you imagine JR staggering out of a room here and fluffing a few lines?
Once again, too much cream and finishes that must have been the very latest in luxury back in the 80s. We're starting to wonder what we will all think about today's designs in a few years…
Nope, we don't think we need to worry about modern design ever looking dated as it's all so timeless, especially in this magnificent home. We love how this landing has been given extra functionality as a beautiful little home office and look; no awful carpet!
This entire house has been transformed and while we've had a giggle at some of the unfortunate 80s leftovers, don't let that distract you from what a stunning interior scheme has been put in place. It stands alone as a testament to great taste, amazing attention to detail and we think is inspiring in its own right.
