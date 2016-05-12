Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 Crazy Renovations You Can't Miss!

press profile homify press profile homify
#1 Dream Apartment #Milano, Arch. Andrea Pella Arch. Andrea Pella
Loading admin actions …

Nothing quite spurs on your own projects like seeing some before and after snaps of other amazing transformations so we thought it might be fun to show you a selection. It really is astonishing just how much can be achieved with a little hard work and visionary home design.

We've decided to focus on living room projects today so, if you thought it was just a case of painting the walls and throwing in a sofa, prepare to be educated and inspired in equal measure!

1. Before: Sticks and stones

#1 Dream Apartment #Milano, Arch. Andrea Pella Arch. Andrea Pella
Arch. Andrea Pella

Arch. Andrea Pella
Arch. Andrea Pella
Arch. Andrea Pella

Well, there's not much to go on with this room, is there? Already pulled down to the bare bones, at least we can see the size of the room that is going to be transformed.

The French doors that lead out onto a little Juliet balcony are sweet and there is something nice about this room but what did it become? 

1. After: Style and class

#1 Dream Apartment #Milano, Arch. Andrea Pella Arch. Andrea Pella Modern living room
Arch. Andrea Pella

Arch. Andrea Pella
Arch. Andrea Pella
Arch. Andrea Pella

The architects worked an absolute miracle as this monochrome scene looks so high end that the green walls and crumbling floorboards are now a very distant memory.

A white colour scheme has certainly opened this room up exponentially and that styling is so on point.

2. Before: Dramatically dated

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern living room
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

We wonder if this picture was taken in black and white to really heighten just how dated the décor in this living room was?

The thick carpet, built-in bar and ornate pelmet covers are something else and, while they may have been fashionable at one point, that has long gone!

2. After: Heritage done right

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern living room
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

You don't always need to remove any and all traces of a home's age when you renovate so we love this combination of modern styling and older elements.

Those exposed beams look wonderful and a rustic fire surround sits beautifully, adjacent to modern furniture. Is this the same room?

3. Before: Almost there but not quite

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern dining room
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

We think this is the least troubling before picture as the space itself feels inviting and pretty but there is something not quite right.

The fireplace looks too bulky for the room and while the floor might be traditional, it has zapped the light out of this living room somewhat.

3. After: Picture perfect

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern living room
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

What a lovely and relatively non-invasive transformation! A light wooden floor makes all the difference, as does a smaller fireplace and, all of a sudden, all the warmth has been kept but with none of the darkness.

Who knew that a terracotta tiled floor could have such a negative impact?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

4. Before: Overbearing in olive

DWOREK PRZED , PROJEKT MB PROJEKT MB
PROJEKT MB

PROJEKT MB
PROJEKT MB
PROJEKT MB

We like the green but in such large quantities and with those really disjointed and dark bookcases, this is all a little bit too much, don't you agree?

We think there is a good idea in here somewhere but it's being lost in a room that has been shrunk, thanks to poor design choices.

4. After: Wonderfully balanced

Dworek Mennonicki 1880 r , PROJEKT MB PROJEKT MB Classic style study/office
PROJEKT MB

PROJEKT MB
PROJEKT MB
PROJEKT MB

Who knew that striped wallpaper could have such a balancing effect?

Helping to brighten up the green walls, it looks fabulous. And with a lighter floor and far lighter one piece dresser against the wall, this is finally a room that feels cosy, light and cohesive!

5. Before: Work in progress

BEFORE Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture

BEFORE

Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture

We're sure that lots of us have had to put up with the ignominy of living in a building site style of home while we renovate but this really is something else!

Everything is exposed and raw and so unwelcoming that it must have felt like a real challenge to find the impetus to finish the project. 

5. After: Utterly amazing

The Gables, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern living room
Patalab Architecture

The Gables

Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture

Now this one we'd forgive you for questioning! Can that really be the same room? It is and wasn't it so worth the wait?

We think we'd be able to put up with a lot worse than exposed beams and tatty plaster if this is what we'd end up with. The polished concrete looks sensational and the shapes at play make the most of every nuance of light. Ok, pass the hand tools, we're ready to start something of our own now!

For more inspiring home renovations, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 Head-Shaking Room Transformations.

A wonderful loft with great interiors
Which of these transformations was your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks