5 Crazy Renovations You Can't Miss!

Nothing quite spurs on your own projects like seeing some before and after snaps of other amazing transformations so we thought it might be fun to show you a selection. It really is astonishing just how much can be achieved with a little hard work and visionary home design.
We've decided to focus on living room projects today so, if you thought it was just a case of painting the walls and throwing in a sofa, prepare to be educated and inspired in equal measure!
Well, there's not much to go on with this room, is there? Already pulled down to the bare bones, at least we can see the size of the room that is going to be transformed.
The French doors that lead out onto a little Juliet balcony are sweet and there is something nice about this room but what did it become?
The architects worked an absolute miracle as this monochrome scene looks so high end that the green walls and crumbling floorboards are now a very distant memory.
A white colour scheme has certainly opened this room up exponentially and that styling is so on point.
We wonder if this picture was taken in black and white to really heighten just how dated the décor in this living room was?
The thick carpet, built-in bar and ornate pelmet covers are something else and, while they may have been fashionable at one point, that has long gone!
You don't always need to remove any and all traces of a home's age when you renovate so we love this combination of modern styling and older elements.
Those exposed beams look wonderful and a rustic fire surround sits beautifully, adjacent to modern furniture. Is this the same room?
We think this is the least troubling before picture as the space itself feels inviting and pretty but there is something not quite right.
The fireplace looks too bulky for the room and while the floor might be traditional, it has zapped the light out of this living room somewhat.
What a lovely and relatively non-invasive transformation! A light wooden floor makes all the difference, as does a smaller fireplace and, all of a sudden, all the warmth has been kept but with none of the darkness.
Who knew that a terracotta tiled floor could have such a negative impact?
We like the green but in such large quantities and with those really disjointed and dark bookcases, this is all a little bit too much, don't you agree?
We think there is a good idea in here somewhere but it's being lost in a room that has been shrunk, thanks to poor design choices.
Who knew that striped wallpaper could have such a balancing effect?
Helping to brighten up the green walls, it looks fabulous. And with a lighter floor and far lighter one piece dresser against the wall, this is finally a room that feels cosy, light and cohesive!
We're sure that lots of us have had to put up with the ignominy of living in a building site style of home while we renovate but this really is something else!
Everything is exposed and raw and so unwelcoming that it must have felt like a real challenge to find the impetus to finish the project.
Now this one we'd forgive you for questioning! Can that really be the same room? It is and wasn't it so worth the wait?
We think we'd be able to put up with a lot worse than exposed beams and tatty plaster if this is what we'd end up with. The polished concrete looks sensational and the shapes at play make the most of every nuance of light. Ok, pass the hand tools, we're ready to start something of our own now!
For more inspiring home renovations, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 Head-Shaking Room Transformations.