Before and After: White Washout to Technicolour Dream!

Choosing an all white interior often feels like a super safe bet but it can leave your home looking a little lacking in the personality and style stakes. We think the key is to try and embrace a little accent colour just to perk every room up a bit. Today's project took that idea and ran with it, marathon style!
Starting with a totally all white blank canvas, the team at Mint Design really went to town with the colour and we can't help but love how audacious, fun and vibrant the home became. No minimalist nuances here, it's all about being loud and proud!
In such a light filled room we understand the temptation to make the most of it by decking the whole area out in white but it's just a little too plain here, isn't it?
There is an underlying feeling of potential that the white is trying to smother but we know some colour would put a stop to that.
Hello mint green living room, we've been expecting you. What a stunning way to totally transform a room that was a little stale and boring before. It's lovely how the mint green transitions into an azure blue as the rooms change function. Now this is a home we could live in!
We can't really call this a kitchen, can we? With little in the way of usable items, we prefer to call this a room-in-progress that would eventually become a functioning kitchen. One thing is for sure though; all white with cold stainless steel does not make for a cosy or inviting room!
Hallelujah! While this might not be a huge room in its own right, it is now large in personality. The bright zing of turquoise has lifted the room beyond recognition and, with some natural wood and sleek white tiles to balance it out, it's not a case of one extreme to the other. It just feels right!
It might be a good thing to have a totally non-stimulating bedroom as technically you should be going in there to sleep but who wants to nod off out of pure boredom because the walls are so dull? Not us, we can tell you that.
The floor colour is beautiful but the white really drowns it out. Quick, call for the painters!
What an inspired choice two shades of blue were! When you want a little colour in your bedroom but you want to keep the chilled out, relaxed vibe, blue is a natural choice and these hues are making light work of making this space totally unrecognisable.
Is it just us or does the room look a little bigger as well?
Size-wise, this is a delightful little bathroom but the grey and white décor is making it look so sterile and unappealing. You can't imagine having a long, luxurious bubble bath in here, can you?
So far we've seen green and blue added to this house so what will be next?
In one easy move this bathroom is so much more fun and welcoming. A splash of purple paint and some lovely slate detailing has lifted this room into a whole other design dimension without blowing the budget and we love the massive difference.
A few candles, a fizzy bath bomb and some nice music and we'd be all set for an evening pamper session!
Why do water closets so often look a little bit creepy and dank? We're not imagining that, surely?
This all white space looks nothing short of miserable and like it probably plays home to a nice host of spiders. It's a sad thing as the room itself is such a generous size but this plain finish is doing it no favours at all.
We love orange and we are crazy about geometric patterns so this might be the best little toilet that we have seen recently. What a fun and fully transformed room!
It would be hard to resist the urge to buy patterned toilet roll to go in here as well. Oh, hell to it, we want to patterned loo roll and think how amazing it would look in here.
What a difference a splash of colour makes.
