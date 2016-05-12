Before and After: White Washout to Technicolour Dream!

Choosing an all white interior often feels like a super safe bet but it can leave your home looking a little lacking in the personality and style stakes. We think the key is to try and embrace a little accent colour just to perk every room up a bit. Today's project took that idea and ran with it, marathon style!

Starting with a totally all white blank canvas, the team at Mint Design really went to town with the colour and we can't help but love how audacious, fun and vibrant the home became. No minimalist nuances here, it's all about being loud and proud!