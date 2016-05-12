Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Before and After: White Washout to Technicolour Dream!

press profile homify press profile homify
Agencement & Couleurs d'un appartement à Balma, Mint Design Mint Design Classic style bedroom Blue
Loading admin actions …

Choosing an all white interior often feels like a super safe bet but it can leave your home looking a little lacking in the personality and style stakes. We think the key is to try and embrace a little accent colour just to perk every room up a bit. Today's project took that idea and ran with it, marathon style!

Starting with a totally all white blank canvas, the team at Mint Design really went to town with the colour and we can't help but love how audacious, fun and vibrant the home became. No minimalist nuances here, it's all about being loud and proud! 

Before: Wastefully white

Agencement & Couleurs d'un appartement à Balma, Mint Design Mint Design
Mint Design

Mint Design
Mint Design
Mint Design

In such a light filled room we understand the temptation to make the most of it by decking the whole area out in white but it's just a little too plain here, isn't it?

There is an underlying feeling of potential that the white is trying to smother but we know some colour would put a stop to that.

After: The full spectrum

Agencement & Couleurs d'un appartement à Balma, Mint Design Mint Design Scandinavian style living room Turquoise
Mint Design

Mint Design
Mint Design
Mint Design

Hello mint green living room, we've been expecting you. What a stunning way to totally transform a room that was a little stale and boring before. It's lovely how the mint green transitions into an azure blue as the rooms change function. Now this is a home we could live in!

Before: Where is the kitchen?

Agencement & Couleurs d'un appartement à Balma, Mint Design Mint Design
Mint Design

Mint Design
Mint Design
Mint Design

We can't really call this a kitchen, can we? With little in the way of usable items, we prefer to call this a room-in-progress that would eventually become a functioning kitchen. One thing is for sure though; all white with cold stainless steel does not make for a cosy or inviting room!

After: Terrific in turquoise

Agencement & Couleurs d'un appartement à Balma, Mint Design Mint Design Eclectic style kitchen Ceramic Turquoise
Mint Design

Mint Design
Mint Design
Mint Design

Hallelujah! While this might not be a huge room in its own right, it is now large in personality. The bright zing of turquoise has lifted the room beyond recognition and, with some natural wood and sleek white tiles to balance it out, it's not a case of one extreme to the other. It just feels right!

Before: So boring it sends you to sleep

Agencement & Couleurs d'un appartement à Balma, Mint Design Mint Design
Mint Design

Mint Design
Mint Design
Mint Design

It might be a good thing to have a totally non-stimulating bedroom as technically you should be going in there to sleep but who wants to nod off out of pure boredom because the walls are so dull? Not us, we can tell you that.

The floor colour is beautiful but the white really drowns it out. Quick, call for the painters!

After: Brilliant in blue

Agencement & Couleurs d'un appartement à Balma, Mint Design Mint Design Classic style bedroom Blue
Mint Design

Mint Design
Mint Design
Mint Design

What an inspired choice two shades of blue were! When you want a little colour in your bedroom but you want to keep the chilled out, relaxed vibe, blue is a natural choice and these hues are making light work of making this space totally unrecognisable.

Is it just us or does the room look a little bigger as well? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Before: Basic and boring

Agencement & Couleurs d'un appartement à Balma, Mint Design Mint Design
Mint Design

Mint Design
Mint Design
Mint Design

Size-wise, this is a delightful little bathroom but the grey and white décor is making it look so sterile and unappealing. You can't imagine having a long, luxurious bubble bath in here, can you?

So far we've seen green and blue added to this house so what will be next?

After: POW… have some purple!

Agencement & Couleurs d'un appartement à Balma, Mint Design Mint Design Eclectic style bathroom Stone Purple/Violet
Mint Design

Mint Design
Mint Design
Mint Design

In one easy move this bathroom is so much more fun and welcoming. A splash of purple paint and some lovely slate detailing has lifted this room into a whole other design dimension without blowing the budget and we love the massive difference.

A few candles, a fizzy bath bomb and some nice music and we'd be all set for an evening pamper session!

Before: A little bit creepy

Agencement & Couleurs d'un appartement à Balma, Mint Design Mint Design
Mint Design

Mint Design
Mint Design
Mint Design

Why do water closets so often look a little bit creepy and dank? We're not imagining that, surely?

This all white space looks nothing short of miserable and like it probably plays home to a nice host of spiders. It's a sad thing as the room itself is such a generous size but this plain finish is doing it no favours at all.

After: Geometric gorgeousness

Agencement & Couleurs d'un appartement à Balma, Mint Design Mint Design Eclectic style bathroom Orange
Mint Design

Mint Design
Mint Design
Mint Design

We love orange and we are crazy about geometric patterns so this might be the best little toilet that we have seen recently. What a fun and fully transformed room!

It would be hard to resist the urge to buy patterned toilet roll to go in here as well. Oh, hell to it, we want to patterned loo roll and think how amazing it would look in here.

What a difference a splash of colour makes.

For more colour inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: An Explosion Of Colour In Our Homes.

9 mind-blowing kitchens from around the world
Which transformed room did you like most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks