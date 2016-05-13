Before and After: The Tiny Home with Huge Style

Bigger might be better for some people but small has it's selling points too, as we think today's project will prove in spades. It's really all a case of decorating in line with the proportions of a home and making the most of the available space.
BL Design took this tiny home to task and set about transforming it into a perfect little pocket sized abode with bags of style and we have to say that they managed it with ease. Gone are all the space draining colours, shabby finishes and outdated furniture and in their place are stylish alternatives that have really made the most of this petite palace!
Oh, what a shame that this teeny little kitchen area was decorated in such an overbearing and claustrophobic way. We can imagine that it has a certain charm and style but those patterned tiles are shrinking the perceived space and varnished top cupboards? Argh! Talk about taking over.
We think there must be a much better way to have a little functionality and style combined.
We told you that small could be amazing and if this isn't all the proof you need then you must be mad! Gone is the awkward little separating wall and in its place is a super cute wooden worktop/breakfast bar set up, which in itself doubles the usable space in this kitchenette.
All white helps to make the area feel a lot bigger but there is still a huge dose of style in the form of subway tiles and brushed metal accessories. Lovely!
Apricot has just never been a great colour to use in a bathroom. Even when it was fashionable it looked a little dated!
In this water closet it looks nothing short of awful and makes the room feel so enclosed and sad. We understand the desire to embrace a little colour but there are far better ways to do it than with tacky looking wall tiles and painted pipework.
How adorable does this little bathroom look now? A new toilet works wonders, as does the really sweet pastel green hue.
Mirrors have been used to make the space feel bigger and all of a sudden, this is a charming little space. Pop a magazine rack in there and everyone would be happy.
Courtyard spaces are meant to be charming, even a little romantic, but we think this is as far from that as is possible to be.
The mildew stained walls, pokey dimensions and total lack of character or effort has made this a horribly dank little space that we definitely wouldn't rush to spend time in. To be honest, we'd rather hang out in the toilet!
What a phenomenal transformation! A coat of white exterior paint, some adorable tiles around the bottom of the wall and a delightful little bistro table set has made this private plaza style courtyard a dream. It even looks a lot bigger now that the awful bench has been removed.
Every space in this home has been given the magic touch and the results speak for themselves. No longer are you focused on how small or how dark the house is. Instead, you can't help thinking how stylish and cutting edge it looks. That's the power of perfect design!
