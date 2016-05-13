Before and After: The Tiny Home with Huge Style

Bigger might be better for some people but small has it's selling points too, as we think today's project will prove in spades. It's really all a case of decorating in line with the proportions of a home and making the most of the available space.

BL Design took this tiny home to task and set about transforming it into a perfect little pocket sized abode with bags of style and we have to say that they managed it with ease. Gone are all the space draining colours, shabby finishes and outdated furniture and in their place are stylish alternatives that have really made the most of this petite palace!