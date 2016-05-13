Family Home is Magically Updated!

The interior experts at Home Staging Sylt were hired to transform an empty property with a view to revolutionising the interior design to such a point that potential buyers would flock to it. We're all for a little savvy industrialisation but what the team managed to produce was so far above and beyond what was expected of them, we imagine they had trouble resisting the urge to buy it themselves.
With classic and rustic flavours combining in every room, this is a house that you would definitely be happy to call home. Let's take a look at how lovely it is now!
If you're going to start from scratch, an inoffensive and fairly nicely finished blank canvas is a good option that will require a lot less work.
You can definitely see the potential for this house to be furnished beautifully and, with triple doors offering a stunning view out into the garden, all it should take is some home comforts to bring this room to life.
Wow! This living/dining room (there is a lovely classic dining table set just out of view) is the epitome of cosy and welcoming, wouldn't you say?
The use of neutral coloured furniture is great as it allows character pieces to take centre stage, such as the twisted trunk lamp and fluffy rug. Both modern and classic, this room has a warmth that draws us in, so we can't wait to see some other rooms!
Again, this room has been finished and put together well so it offers a great starting point for some home staging. What really grabs our attention is how usable this whole room is.
That is so rare for attic spaces, which are usually hard to navigate or too small to be truly comfortable but, thanks to bespoke carpentry, all the storage has been accounted for in what would would have been dead space. Genius!
We always think teenagers like attic rooms because they want to be away from the rest of the house, so this makes for a superb teenager's bedroom, complete with handy work station.
The skylight adds more than enough light to keep the room from feeling too dark and depressing and will rid the house of any unfortunate 'teenage smells'!
This master bedroom looks just the ticket for a perfect night's sleep and, yet again, has followed in the footsteps of all the other rooms with a stunning coffee and cream colour scheme.
Everything has been chosen carefully to remain simple and elegant, not ostentatious or showy, which allows the house to shine through.
Even this super little toilet looks beautiful, and how often do you say that? Well, we say it quite a bit but we spend a lot of time looking at them, so it doesn't diminish the compliment!
Pretty plants and perfect bathroom lighting have really pulled this space together, ensuring that the high end feel permeates every room in the house. When home staging experts make it look this easy, you have to wonder if there's any hope for the rest of us when it comes to decorating our homes.
