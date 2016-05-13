Family Home is Magically Updated!

The interior experts at Home Staging Sylt were hired to transform an empty property with a view to revolutionising the interior design to such a point that potential buyers would flock to it. We're all for a little savvy industrialisation but what the team managed to produce was so far above and beyond what was expected of them, we imagine they had trouble resisting the urge to buy it themselves.

With classic and rustic flavours combining in every room, this is a house that you would definitely be happy to call home. Let's take a look at how lovely it is now!