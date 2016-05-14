Garden floral inspirations from landscaper expert

You don't have to be a member of the Royal Horticultural Society, expert landscaper or attend Kew every year to be able to appreciate a well tended and beautiful garden. In fact, it's often something as simple as liking a garden that will make you stop and think about updating yours.

We thought we'd show you 14 of the most gorgeous gardens we've discovered on our journey through Ideabook land, so why not have a wander with us and see which inspire you the most?

You can't really call just a well mowed lawn a garden so a little floral inspiration can't be a bad thing, can it?