Garden floral inspirations from landscaper expert

You don't have to be a member of the Royal Horticultural Society, expert landscaper or attend Kew every year to be able to appreciate a well tended and beautiful garden. In fact, it's often something as simple as liking a garden that will make you stop and think about updating yours.
We thought we'd show you 14 of the most gorgeous gardens we've discovered on our journey through Ideabook land, so why not have a wander with us and see which inspire you the most?
You can't really call just a well mowed lawn a garden so a little floral inspiration can't be a bad thing, can it?
A garden doesn't have to be big in size to make a huge and lasting impression as this divine little courtyard shows. The bench seating looks cute as a button and there's just enough greenery to distract from the urban setting.
Not all gardens have to be a voracious display of green. Some of them are more defined by the social potential that they offer, like this amazing Moroccan themed spot.
We love how whimsical this garden is and think the idea of hanging mirrors and pictures on thick hedges is fantastic. So much fun for kids too!
Pink and cream seat cushions, plum coloured planters and purple garden screens all make this outdoor area not only unusual but wonderfully eye-catching.
Perfect if you don't want to maintain a lawn!
Running alongside the house and inside a perimeter wall, this lovely garden shows how much potential any home can have for a little green space.
The plants certainly don't look to be suffering.
Raked gravel and compact growing shrubs and trees make this an easy to maintain delight. With some added spirituality also in place in the form of a Buddha sculpture, it's one of our firm favourite garden spaces.
With the rest of the garden centred around the pond it's a lovely little burst of colour that lifts the look of the space. The summerhouse is not only practical but fun and pretty.
Aesthetics and functionality all in one.
We couldn't do a glorious gardens Ideabook and not include something a little more stately and traditional, could we? Fabulously manicured box hedges, subtle topiary and a regal water fountain really set the tone.
Why keep your art locked inside the house when your garden can be a striking installation all of its own?
The sharp angles and linear path make for a wonderful contrast and adding in a garden sculpture and some seemingly random bushes really makes you stop, admire and think.
Spiky grass and rustic garden walls are giving this space a real wild west feel and we love the organic nature. There's nothing contrived about this garden and it looks perfect with the main house.
You may have thought that only country gardens with countless acres full of perfectly planted flowers could qualify for this article but we're looking for the best examples of people working with what they've got.
This roof garden terrace is a revelation and all the white flowers finish it perfectly.
Cosy seating, privacy hedging, an open fire and a big television screen make this the ultimate garden for tech-savvy show-offs. You can't help but like it a bit though, can you?
Holistic gardens are fast becoming a sought after addition to houses in the UK, with edible plants, beautifully scented blooms and tactile organic elements all offering a new form of relaxation.
We'd love to grow more plants that help with our rest, such as Lavender, so this example is really inspiring!
When you leave your garden up to chance beautiful things happen.
Wild flowers naturally attract more wildlife, your space will be filled with local blooms suited to your soil and atmosphere and you get all the joy of a stunning space, like this one, with minimal effort.
